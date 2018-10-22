Asus All-in-One computer rocks wireless charging in its baseView gallery - 3 images
If you're short on space, an All-in-One computer setup makes a lot of sense – which squeezes a desktop computer and monitor into one package. The latest such workstation from Asus features a 4K screen and a base where you can place your smartphone down for a quick wireless top-up.
Asus says that the Zen AiO 27 has been "designed to deliver the ultimate all-in-one PC computing experience." Up top there's a Pantone-validated 27-inch 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) NanoEdge multi-touch display with a 720p webcam for video chats and face ID logins.
The base is home to 7.5 W Qi wireless charging, so you can juice up your compatible phone while you're working away on the computer. At its heart, the Windows 10 Pro system has an 8th Gen Core i7-8700T processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics and 16 GB of DDR4 RAM. Storage comes as a 2 TB SATA HDD and 1 TB PCIe SSD combination and there's support for voice interaction with Alexa.
And in the unlikely event that you find yourself needing to upgrade, Asus says that the top of the base can be popped open for easy access to the internals.
Around that base are USB 3.1, USB-C and USB 2.0 ports, HDMI in and out, RJ-45 LAN and microSD. Wireless comms shapes up as Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi, while sounds are pumped out through a 16 W quad speaker setup from Harmon Kardon.
The Asus Zen AiO 27 comes supplied with a wireless keyboard and mouse and is available now for a suggested retail price of US$1,999.
