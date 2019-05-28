Asus offers creatives a secondary 4K screen on upcoming ZenBook laptopView gallery - 7 images
Computex 2019 in Taipei, Taiwan, has opened its doors this week, showcasing all that's new and shiny in the world of computing. Asus is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, and has opened its gift box to reveal the ZenBook Pro Duo – a powerful laptop aimed at content creators that features a 14-inch secondary touchscreen above the keyboard.
The headline feature of the 14.13 x 9.68 x 0.94 in (35.9 x 24.6 x 2.4 cm), 5.51 lb (2.5 kg) Pro Duo (UX581) is that full-width second display panel, which Asus is calling the ScreenPad Plus. It sits directly below the main display, over the hinge, has been designed to improve the workflow for content creators, and rocks 3,840 x 1,100 pixel resolution.
An Asus Pen is included in the box, allowing designers to load a full-sized image onto the main display, for example, and zoom in and manipulate sections on the ScreenPad Plus. That main display is a 15.6-inch OLED HDR panel offering 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) resolution and a NanoEdge slim bezel design, with support for 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color space.
To the right of the full-size backlit keyboard with 1.4 mm of key travel is an LED touchpad called the NumberPad 2.0 that serves as both a number pad and a trackpad.
Processor options up to 9th Gen Intel Core-i9 (2.4 GHz octa-core and 16 MB cache) are available, supported by up to 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB of SSD storage. Visuals come courtesy of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 ray-tracing GPU with 6 GB of GDDR6 video RAM. And there's a dedicated turbo cooling button should the Pro Duo start getting a little hot under its collar.
Elsewhere, there's Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6 with Gig+ (802.11ax), Thunderbolt 3 for up to 40 Gbps data transfer speeds, two USB 3.1 Type A ports and a full-sized HDMI 2.0 port. Amazon Alexa voice control and an IR webcam with Windows Hello support round out the impressive specs.
We're awaiting pricing and availability info, but we don't expect it to reside at the budget end of the marketplace. The video below has more.
Source: Asus
