Processor options up to 9th Gen Intel Core-i9 (2.4 GHz octa-core and 16 MB cache) are available, supported by up to 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB of SSD storage. Visuals come courtesy of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 ray-tracing GPU with 6 GB of GDDR6 video RAM. And there's a dedicated turbo cooling button should the Pro Duo start getting a little hot under its collar.

