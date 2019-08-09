"We don't think the main Exclusion Zone should be extensively used for agriculture as it is now a wildlife reserve," says Smith. "But there are other areas where people live, but agriculture is still banned. Thirty three years on, many abandoned areas could now be used to grow crops safely without the need for distillation. We aim to make a high-value product to support economic development of areas outside the main Exclusion Zone where radiation isn't now a significant health risk."