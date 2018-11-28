"Flying taxis are on the way. We at Audi are convinced of that," says Dr. Bernd Martens, president Italdesign. "More and more people are moving to cities. And more and more people will be mobile thanks to automation. In future senior citizens, children, and people without a driver's license will want to use convenient robot taxis. If we succeed in making a smart allocation of traffic between roads and airspace, people and cities can benefit in equal measure."