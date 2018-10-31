Audio Technica's acclaimed monitor headphones go wirelessView gallery - 6 images
Audio Technica has added Bluetooth wireless technology to its studio favorite used by professionals and consumers alike. The ATH-M50xBT headphones will rock on for up to 40 hours per charge and come with CD-quality codecs for the promise of top notch cable-free music enjoyment on the move.
"Although our M-Series models were originally designed as professional studio monitor headphones, they've crossed over into the consumer market to the extent that they've become a favorite of music listeners worldwide," said Audio Technica's Bob Peet. And mobile music lovers can expect the same high quality listening experience from the Bluetooth variant.
The company says that the ATH-M50xBT headphones feature the same sound signature, same rare earth magnets and copper-clad aluminum wire voice coils as the popular M50x headphones. The wireless cans sport Audio Technica's own 45 mm large aperture drivers for 15 Hz to 28 kHz frequency response and the promise of "an exhilarating wireless listening experience," thanks in part to Bluetooth 5.0 with aptX and AAC codec support.
The closed-back circumaural design should afford some isolation from the outside world, but these headphones don't have any active noise cancellation, while the 90-degree swiveling earcups fold flat for portability between tune-packed sessions. Controls on the left earcup power on/off, pair, control playback, take calls and tap in to smartphone-based digital assistants. Like the PXC-550 Wireless over-ears, some of those controls are touch-enabled.
If the long-haul battery goes flat while on the move, or you're sitting in your living room and prefer not to go wireless, you can plug in the supplied 3.8 ft (1.15 m) audio cable (with mic).
The ATH-M50xBT headphones are available now for US$199, the video below shows them in use.
Product page: Audio Technica ATH-M50xBT
