The closed-back circumaural design should afford some isolation from the outside world, but these headphones don't have any active noise cancellation, while the 90-degree swiveling earcups fold flat for portability between tune-packed sessions. Controls on the left earcup power on/off, pair, control playback, take calls and tap in to smartphone-based digital assistants. Like the PXC-550 Wireless over-ears, some of those controls are touch-enabled.

