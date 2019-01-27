In the case of the HS2 project, this means dealing with 40,000 inhumations in the St. James's burial ground that ended up under Euston railway station as it expanded in the 1840s. The problem was that Captain Flinders was buried in St. James's on July 23, 1814 and the westward extension of the station carried away his gravestone. The result is that, though the archaeological team working for HS2 knew that Flinders was there, they didn't know exactly where, nor if it would be possible to identify his body.