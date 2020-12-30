David Gosling

David has led a remarkable life, serving 15 years in the Irish Defense Forces during which he ran Sniper & Reconnaissance training and peacekeeping tours in Lebanon and Western Sahara. He's worked in facilities management, property, charity and politics. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Italian and Geography, and an MBA, and a postgrad certificate in Entrepreneurship, and a diploma in Dog Behavior.

He loves kayaking, scuba diving, skydiving, paragliding, triathlon, sci-fi, shooting, trans-continental train rides and the odd bit of driving – but above all, he's addicted to travel, with 74 different countries' stamps in his passports and counting. Irish by birth, he now lives on Crete with his two dogs Belle and Peppa. His two (mostly) wonderful daughters remain in Dublin with their mum.