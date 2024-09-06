© 2024 New Atlas
Toolkey II claimed to include a magnetized first for a unibody multitool

By Dave Gosling
September 05, 2024
The Toolkey II improves on its precessor
The Toolkey II boasts 17 tools
The Toolkey II being put to use
The magnetic screwdriver is a nice touch
The Toolkey II is comparable in size to a regular key
The Toolkey II is obviously keyring friendly
Ever since the introduction of the Victrinox Swiss Champ in 1985, multitool makers have been striving to fit as many tools as possible into the neatest package. With its key form factor, Screwpop's Toolkey II is as minimalist as they come. Featuring a rare earth neodymium magnet (N52) and 17 tools, it's a perfect 'just in case' multitool: pop it on your keyring and forget about it until you're in a fix.

An evolution of the original Toolkey released in 2022, this model is also made from 420 heat-treated stainless steel, using the metal injection moulding (MIM) manufacturing process. Screwpop proudly states that this, "is the most advanced production process known to date that yields an exceptional finish and detail, all in a one-piece design."

Coming in at 0.65 oz (18 g), 0.06 in (0.15 cm) thick, 1.12 in (2.85 cm) wide and 2.5 in (6.3cm) long, it really is 'key sized' and will, almost, disappear among your door-opening implements on a keyring, just as Screwpop intended. And since most kets are made of non-ferrous metals, you don't need to worry about your collection of keys forming a clump around the Toolkey II.

The Toolkey II boasts 17 tools
The Toolkey II boasts 17 tools

We won't list the seventeen tools, you can see them in the diagram above, but like many other multitools, there do seem to be some included just to inflate the tool count – Lotto Scratcher and Ferrous Tester, I'm looking in your direction. That said, familiar favorites on bulkier multitools are present here, such as screwdriver, serrated edge cutter and hex bit driver – plus there's the no-mulittool-would-be-complete-without bottle opener.

In fact, Screwpop claims the Toolkey is the first unibody multitool to boast a magnetic Phillips and flathead screwdriver bit. And unlike your traditional pliers-style multitool, which usually have a blade longer than the allowable length for airline hand luggage, Toolkey II is TSA compliant.

Toolkey II costs US$19.95 and is available from Screwpop's website. You can see it in action in the video below.

Screwpop® - Toolkey II

Source: Screwpop

Dave Gosling
Dave Gosling
Dave has led a remarkable life, serving 15 years in the Irish Defense Forces during which he ran Sniper & Reconnaissance training and peacekeeping tours in Lebanon and Western Sahara. He's worked in facilities management, property, charity and politics. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Italian and Geography, and an MBA, and a postgrad certificate in Entrepreneurship, and a diploma in Dog Behavior. He loves kayaking, scuba diving, skydiving, paragliding, triathlon, sci-fi, shooting, transcontinental train rides and the odd bit of driving – but above all, he's addicted to travel, with 74 different countries' stamps in his passports and counting. Irish by birth, he now lives on Crete with his two dogs Belle and Peppa. His two (mostly) wonderful daughters remain in Dublin with their mum.

