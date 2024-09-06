Toolkey II claimed to include a magnetized first for a unibody multitool

Ever since the introduction of the Victrinox Swiss Champ in 1985, multitool makers have been striving to fit as many tools as possible into the neatest package. With its key form factor, Screwpop's Toolkey II is as minimalist as they come. Featuring a rare earth neodymium magnet (N52) and 17 tools, it's a perfect 'just in case' multitool: pop it on your keyring and forget about it until you're in a fix.

An evolution of the original Toolkey released in 2022, this model is also made from 420 heat-treated stainless steel, using the metal injection moulding (MIM) manufacturing process. Screwpop proudly states that this, "is the most advanced production process known to date that yields an exceptional finish and detail, all in a one-piece design."

Coming in at 0.65 oz (18 g), 0.06 in (0.15 cm) thick, 1.12 in (2.85 cm) wide and 2.5 in (6.3cm) long, it really is 'key sized' and will, almost, disappear among your door-opening implements on a keyring, just as Screwpop intended. And since most kets are made of non-ferrous metals, you don't need to worry about your collection of keys forming a clump around the Toolkey II.

The Toolkey II boasts 17 tools

We won't list the seventeen tools, you can see them in the diagram above, but like many other multitools, there do seem to be some included just to inflate the tool count – Lotto Scratcher and Ferrous Tester, I'm looking in your direction. That said, familiar favorites on bulkier multitools are present here, such as screwdriver, serrated edge cutter and hex bit driver – plus there's the no-mulittool-would-be-complete-without bottle opener.

In fact, Screwpop claims the Toolkey is the first unibody multitool to boast a magnetic Phillips and flathead screwdriver bit. And unlike your traditional pliers-style multitool, which usually have a blade longer than the allowable length for airline hand luggage, Toolkey II is TSA compliant.

Toolkey II costs US$19.95 and is available from Screwpop's website. You can see it in action in the video below.

Screwpop® - Toolkey II

Source: Screwpop