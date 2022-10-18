Screwpop's magnetic Toolkey packs the functionality of 15 tools

A common objective when it comes to crafting everyday carry gear is to make products that can be seamlessly integrated into a bundle of take-everywhere essentials. Multitools that take the shape of credit cards and pens are a couple of examples, but a key is one nearly everyone can imagine lugging around without too much trouble. Screwpop’s newly launched Toolkey follows this thinking to offer 15-in-1 functionality from a lightweight and familiar package.

Much like the key-shaped MultiKey multitool we looked at in 2020, the Toolkey is designed to be right at home on a keyring. The stainless steel multitool weighs just 0.65 oz (18 g) and has a thickness of just 0.125 in (3.2 mm), meaning it could be slid into a pocket or hooked onto a keychain without creating too much of a burden at all.

The Toolkey is priced at $20 Screwpop

The compact body of the tool is designed for maximum functionality, cramming in a serrated edge cutter along one edge, a file on the other and Imperial and metric rulers on either face. A cavity towards the end serves as a wire stripper and quarter-inch wrench, while a can opener, Philips head and slotted head screwdrivers can be found on the tip.

The Toolkey is equipped with the functionality of 15 different tools Screwpop

Up top is a 180-degree protractor featured on the rounded edge, a bike spoke key and a larger cavity that functions as a four-size closed wrench set. Other tidbits include a bottle opener and a neodymium magnet, enabling the Toolkey to be slapped on a fridge or toolbox.

The Toolkey is available now via Screwpop’s website, and is priced at US$20. You can check out the promo video below.

Source: Screwpop