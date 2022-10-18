© 2022 New Atlas
Screwpop's magnetic Toolkey packs the functionality of 15 tools

By Nick Lavars
October 17, 2022
A common objective when it comes to crafting everyday carry gear is to make products that can be seamlessly integrated into a bundle of take-everywhere essentials. Multitools that take the shape of credit cards and pens are a couple of examples, but a key is one nearly everyone can imagine lugging around without too much trouble. Screwpop’s newly launched Toolkey follows this thinking to offer 15-in-1 functionality from a lightweight and familiar package.

Much like the key-shaped MultiKey multitool we looked at in 2020, the Toolkey is designed to be right at home on a keyring. The stainless steel multitool weighs just 0.65 oz (18 g) and has a thickness of just 0.125 in (3.2 mm), meaning it could be slid into a pocket or hooked onto a keychain without creating too much of a burden at all.

The Toolkey is priced at $20
The Toolkey is priced at $20

The compact body of the tool is designed for maximum functionality, cramming in a serrated edge cutter along one edge, a file on the other and Imperial and metric rulers on either face. A cavity towards the end serves as a wire stripper and quarter-inch wrench, while a can opener, Philips head and slotted head screwdrivers can be found on the tip.

The Toolkey is equipped with the functionality of 15 different tools
The Toolkey is equipped with the functionality of 15 different tools

Up top is a 180-degree protractor featured on the rounded edge, a bike spoke key and a larger cavity that functions as a four-size closed wrench set. Other tidbits include a bottle opener and a neodymium magnet, enabling the Toolkey to be slapped on a fridge or toolbox.

The Toolkey is available now via Screwpop’s website, and is priced at US$20. You can check out the promo video below.

Screwpop® - Toolkey™

Source: Screwpop

