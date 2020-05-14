© 2020 New Atlas
Key-shaped multitool packs over 19 functions into familiar form factor

By Nick Lavars
May 13, 2020
Through its Kickstarter campaign, Disc is offering the MultiKey tool in brass for an early pledge of US$35
Disc's MultiKey multitool in action as a bottle opener
With more than 19 functions onboard, the MultiKey multitool packs an impressive degree of versatility into a very familiar package
The MultiKey multitool in action as a box cutter
Like a lot of multitools that are designed to save on weight and size, the MultiKey has an array of holes carefully machined into the body that allow it to perform a range of functions
We’ve seen multitools of all shapes and sizes designed to fit in seamlessly with an everyday carry setup, but the latest from accessory maker Disc is one that would truly look at home on a keyring. With more than 19 functions onboard, the MultiKey multitool packs an impressive degree of versatility into a very familiar package, which could easily be slipped into a pocket and forgotten about when not in use.

Tipping the scales at just 30 g (1.06 oz), this lightweight multitool mightn’t weigh much more than a house key, but is capable of a lot more than unlocking your front door.

Like a lot of multitools that are designed to save on weight and size, including Disc’s own credit-card shaped MultiCard, the MultiKey has an array of holes carefully machined into its body that allow it to perform a range of functions.

This includes an ability to act as a box cutter, star bit wrench, bike spoke wrench, nail puller, multi-bit driver, 3-cm (1.18-in) ruler, universal drill guide, slotted head screwdriver, rope cutter and, of course, a bottle opener. It can also serve as a wrench for both imperial and metric hex sizes, and even crack open oxygen cylinders.

Through its Kickstarter campaign, Disc is offering the MultiKey tool in brass for an early pledge of US$35, grade 2 titanium for $40 and grade 5 titanium for $45. If the campaign runs as planned, it hopes to begin shipping in June. You can check out the promo video below.

MultiKey | The Ultimate Highest-Grade Multitool Key

Source: Disc via Kickstarter

