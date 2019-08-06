Developed by a team at Britain's University of Sussex, the device incorporates an Arduino microcomputer, two 3D-printed acoustic lenses, a speaker, and an off-the-shelf £10 (US$12) webcam. Utilizing that camera along with custom face-tracking software, the projector is able to "autozoom" in and out on a human subject as they walk toward or away from it, automatically adjusting the distance between the lenses in accordance to how far away the person is.