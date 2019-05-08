"Acoustic metamaterials are normal materials, like plastic, paper, wood or rubber, but engineered so that their internal geometry sculpts the sound going through," says Dr. Gianluca Memoli, who leads this research at the University of Sussex. "The idea of acoustic lenses has been around since the 1960s and acoustic holograms are starting to appear for ultrasound applications, but this is the first time that sound systems with lenses of practical sizes, similar to those used for light, have been explored."