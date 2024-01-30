Women's Worldwide Car of the Year 2024 Category winners

The Women's Worldwide Car of the Year (WWCOTY) overnight announced the winners of the five 2024 categories in this year's award: Family Car, Large Car, SUV, Exclusive Car and 4x4 & Pick-Up.

American women buy 54% of the cars and influence 84% of all vehicle purchase decisions in the United States, which explains the rise to importance of the Women's Worldwide Car of the Year Awards, a car award judged by a jury of 75 female motoring journalists from 52 countries.

The Women’s Worldwide Car of the Year Winners over the last 14 years. Details of category winners each year can be found here.

The 14th edition of the awards, which honor the best cars released in the previous (2023 in this case) calendar year, will announce the Women's Worldwide Car of the Year winner on the WWCOTY Youtube Channel on International Women's Day (8 March 2024).



Best Family Car: Volvo EX30

WWCOTY Best Family Car 2024: Volvo EX30 WWCOTY

Official judges comments: The EX30 is Volvo's first premium compact SUV, its third 100% electric model and its most affordable car. It stands out for its homologated range of 450 kilometers [280 miles], for its quality, safety equipment and because it is the Volvo with the lowest carbon footprint to date. Comfortable and spacious.



Best Large Car: BMW 5 Series

WWCOTY Best Large Car 2024: BMW 5 Series WWCOTY

Official judges comments: The BMW 5 Series is offered with a full range of engines, including for the first time a fully electric version, as well as a family variant. This eighth generation features the most advanced technology, offers a spacious and comfortable cabin for occupants and is the brand's first model to incorporate a fully vegan interior as standard.



Best SUV: Kia EV9

WWCOTY Best SUV 2024: Kia EV9

Official judges comments: The Kia EV9 is the first large electric SUV with up to seven seats. Despite its 5 meters [16 f] long, it has good aerodynamics. It also stands out for its innovative design, its high technology, its bidirectional charging and ultra-fast 800-volt charging. In addition, its price is very competitive compared to other models in its segment.



Best 4x4 & Pick-up: Volkswagen Amarok

WWCOTY Best 4x4 & Pick-up 2024: Volkswagen Amarok WWCOTY

Official judges comments: This new generation of the Volkswagen Amarok presents a radical change. It gains habitability, off-road capabilities, load capacity. It includes five engines that adapt to the needs of each market. It also improves interior quality and equipment.



Best Exclusive Car: Aston Martin DB12

WWCOTY Best Exclusive Car 2024: Aston Martin DB12 WWCOTY

Official judges comments: Luxury, elegance and performance define the new Aston Martin DB12. It is powered by a twin-turbo V8 engine that delivers 680 hp, declares a top speed of 325 km/h [202 mph] and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 3.6 seconds. The most notable changes are found in its cabin with a new design and high quality without losing its functionality.

