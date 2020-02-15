© 2020 New Atlas
Aston Martin unveils 190mph Vantage Roadster

By Aaron Turpen
February 15, 2020
Aston Martin unveils 190mph Va...
The Aston Martin Vantage Roadster (left) joins the Vantage Coupe in the company's supercar lineup
The Aston Martin Vantage Roadster (left) joins the Vantage Coupe in the supercar's lineup
The Vantage Roadster is powered by Aston Martin’s 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine
The Vantage Roadster ads only 60 kg to the overall weight of the car compared to the Coupe model
Sharing the same Adaptive Damping, Dynamic Stability Control, Dynamic Torque Vectoring and Electronic Rear Differential, the Roadster benefits from specific dynamic refinements
Some modifications to the Vantage's rear design for the Roadster are seen, helping accommodate the Z-fold rooftop without changing rear cargo space much
The tautly tailored fabric hood features a compact powered Z-fold mechanism that ensures rapid operation (lowered in 6.7 or raised in 6.8 seconds at speeds of up to 50kmh/31mph)
The introduction of the Vantage Roadster sees a range of new options introduced across the Vantage range. To celebrate the 70th Anniversary of the Vantage nameplate
The Aston Martin Vantage Roadster (left) joins the Vantage Coupe in the company's supercar lineup
Aston Martin President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr Andy Palmer, said of the Vantage Roadster: “Open-top Aston Martins are always firm favourites with our customers, so it’s very exciting to introduce the Vantage Roadster."
Matt Becker, Aston Martin Chief Engineer, adds: “Convertible sports cars are often seen as compromised when compared to their Coupe equivalents, but the Vantage Roadster remains absolutely dedicated true to its mission"
The Vantage Roadster starts at £126,950 in the UK, €157,300 in Germany, and $161,000 in USA
It took two years for Aston Martin to make a convertible Vantage, but it looks worth the wait.

Accelerating to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds, the 2020 Vantage Roadster has a top speed of 190 mph (305.8 km/h) and can drop its top in under seven seconds. That's the fastest fully-automatic automotive convertible roof going around, and it makes the Roadster one of the fastest convertible production supercars on the road.

Powering the Vantage Roadster is the same 4.0-liter 503 horsepower (375 kW) growler that propels the Vantage Coupe. There are 505 pound-feet (685 Nm) of torque drilling from the crankshaft into an eight-speed ZF transmission. That close-ratio, paddle-shifted transmission allows fast shifting that's controlled by either the car's electronics or the driver.

Surprisingly, adding the automated roof drop mechanism – which can be operated at speeds up to 31 mph (50 km/h) – added only 132 pounds (60 kg) to the Vantage Roadster's weight (compared to the Coupe). Aston Martin accomplished this with a light Z-fold roof mechanism and some chassis revisions to reduce weight gains. The chassis changes also helped stiffen the car so its dynamics would closely match the Coupe model's feel and capabilities.

Driver-selectable controls include Sport, Sport+, and Track as customization for the Vantage Roadster's dynamics in varied drive situations. These are akin to the settings found in the Coupe model. Bodywork on the Roadster, however, is different with an added rear height to help accommodate the folded roof when stowed and keep impact on luggage space in the trunk below to a minimum.

To celebrate the 70th anniversary of Aston Martin's Vantage nameplate, the company is adding several new options to the Vantage Coupe at the same time it introduces the Roadster. An alternative "hunter" grille, inspired by track legends of Aston Martin's past, can be opted on either model. Several new alloy wheel designs are also being offered as is a 7-speed manual transmission for the Coupe. That's the same 7-speed found on the AMR model.

The Aston Martin Vantage range starts at £114,850 with the Roadster starting at £126,950 ($161,000 in the USA). The Vantage Coupe is available now, and deliveries of the Roadster will begin in the second quarter of 2020.

Source: Aston Martin

