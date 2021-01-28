AutoX opens up fully driverless RoboTaxi service to Shenzhen public

After partnering with Alibaba to trial ride-haling robo taxis with a safety driver aboard last year, and subsequently opening up the service to the public, AutoX went on to launch the first fully driverless pilot in Shenzhen last month. Now the company has opened that up to the public too.

Folks in Shenzhen wanting a ride in a RoboTaxi that doesn't include a human backup driver behind the wheel can now register for the company's fully driverless pilot RoboTaxi program and use membership credits for their rides through China's busy megacity.

To support the new service, AutoX has created a new support center that's reported much better equipped than its other centers in Shanghai and other cities, featuring internet connectivity from multiple suppliers to ensure a stable connection, supported by fiber optics and a backup power system.

Passengers using a fully driverless RoboTaxi – which shapes up as a Chrysler Pacifica minivan that's able to achieve Level 4/5 autonomy thanks to a combination of hi-res cameras, LiDAR and long-range radars and the AutoX self-driving software – can speak to a customer support agent at any time during the journey, who can also monitor the status of the vehicle and action roadside assistance rolling if needed.

The video below shows one of the fleet driving itself around regular roads in the city.

AutoX Opens Its Fully Driverless RoboTaxi Service to the Public in China (English)

Source: AutoX