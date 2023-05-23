© 2023 New Atlas
BMW unveils Concept Touring Coupe – and it's beautiful

By Aaron Turpen
May 23, 2023
BMW unveils Concept Touring Coupe – and it's beautiful
The BMW Concept Touring Coupe carries a mixture of old-world and modern in its design
View 16 Images
The BMW Concept Touring Coupe carries a mixture of old-world and modern in its design
This rendering of the Concept Touring Coupe shows it in a real-world context
The custom-crafted leather interior of the BMW Concept Touring Coupe features dark tones on top to improve driver focus
The bespoke paint coloring for the BMW Concept Touring Coupe has blue glass flecks, which change the color's tone in various types of lighting
The beautifully styled BMW Concept Touring Coupe combines a two-door coupe with a station wagon
The proportions of the BMW Concept Touring Coupe promise dynamic driving
The BMW Concept Touring Coupe on display at the Concourso d'Eleganza is the only one to be made
The BMW Concept Touring Coupe's interior leather motif carries to the rear cargo space
Early conceptual drawings of the Concept Touring Coupe had the BMW as a much more sport-oriented design
The squashed proportions of the original renderings of the BMW Concept Touring Coupe were, thankfully, abandoned
Early design elements in renderings of the BMW Concept Touring Coupe show many of the details that carried forward to the final build
Interior proportions were an early consideration in the design of the BMW Concept Touring Coupe
Renderings of seating and interior color motifs were finalized for the BMW Concept Touring Coupe to aid Poltrona Frau in its work
The overall balance of the BMW Concept Touring Coupe and its mixture of current designs are most obvious in this side profile
Two of the four pieces of bespoke luggage created for the BMW Concept Touring Coupe
The BMW Concept Touring Coupe shows well from every angle
BMW has unveiled a beautiful one-off concept two-seat shooting brake at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este 2023. The Concept Touring Coupe is a combination of a sports car and a station wagon – creating what might be considered a classic shooting brake design – yet this concept is uniquely eye-catching for its proportions.

Most wagon-style vehicles have four seats or a much larger rear cargo area, making them visually larger. The Concept Touring Coupe is more compact in its proportions, with only two seats and a shorter cargo space.

The front and rear wheel overhangs run counter to that look, as they're relatively large compared to those of many compact designs of today. The long touring hood minimizes that counterbalance in visuals, and creates what is a well-done stylistic rendering of what we would ultimately describe as a touring saloon shooting brake.

Many of the modern design elements found on current-generation BMW vehicles are seen on the Concept Touring Coupe. The front grille, similar to that found on the 3-Series, is wide and thin. The hood and body lines are very much like those found on the 5- and 7-Series models, while the rear proportions are much like those of the BMW X models of sport utilities. The wheels are beautifully unique (20-inch at front, 21-inch at rear) and the interior is completely bespoke ... as is the Sparkling Lario paint, which features blue glass flakes.

BMW took the usual driver-oriented approach for the interior's basic design and then put most of its attention on materials choice and workmanship. Bi-color leatherwork from Italy's Poltrona Frau high-end furniture company adorns much of the interior surfaces. This multi-tone of texture and color puts focus on driving (darker colors at top) and comfort (lighter colors below).

Using this motif, BMW commissioned luggage from Schedoni in Modena to complement the concept's cargo space. The two large and one small weekender bags are accompanied by a garment bag to match the Concept Touring Coupe's tone.

The BMW Concept Touring Coupe is on display at the Concourso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este in Cernobbio, Italy until May 21st.

Source: BMW

They basically refined the 1990s Z3. The narrowing of the windows looks much better but it's hardly a brand new concept.