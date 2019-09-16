Cadillac targets younger drivers with launch of all-new 2020 CT4

Using its rear-wheel drive platform, the Cadillac CT4 features turbocharged engines from Caddy’s portfolio and a sport-centric design. Launched with a campaign aimed towards putting a younger driver behind the wheel, the 2020 CT4 kicked off through social media via an interactive Instagram story and Twitter announcements. It's a first for the luxury make and a clear move aimed at gaining a younger audience.

“Because the CT4 is equal parts technology and performance, we wanted to reveal it in a way that would stimulate the senses and evoke emotions our customers might feel when behind the wheel,” says Melissa Grady, Cadillac chief marketing officer.

Cadillac's new sedan uses the rear-driven platform technologies that Cadillac has put into many of its latest sedans and coupes. These feature a wide stance, stiff structure, and forward-engine, rear-wheel drive basis that can convert to all-wheel drive in some models – including the new CT4. The new sedan also has bright exterior accents, LED lighting, hot foil-stamped grille elements, and both Sport and V-series models as options.

“We developed CT4 to appeal to youthful buyers in the luxury market who may be new to the Cadillac brand,” says Andrew Smith, executive director of global Cadillac design, whose comments also explain the goal behind a social media launch for the car.

The 2020 Cadillac CT4 features several chassis components that are aimed towards performance driving. Electric-assist steering is powered by Bosch and eBoost brakes with Duralife-coated rotors are a Brembo design. ZF Multi-Valve System passive dampers are also standard equipment. All-wheel drive available on all models, and the V-Series features Cadillac’s Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 system. Continental self-sealing tires are available on the CT4 as well, a first for the segment.

“We developed CT4 to appeal to youthful buyers in the luxury market who may be new to the Cadillac brand” Cadillac

Under the hood, the 2020 CT4 has two turbocharged engine options. The 2.0-liter Twin-Scroll Turbo has three-step sliding camshaft technology, Active Fuel Management with automatic stop/start, and outputs 237 hp (177 kW) and 258 lb-ft (350 Nm) of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission is attached.

An upgrade engine in the Premium Luxury and as standard in the V-Series is the 2.7-liter Dual-Volute Turbo engine. This engine outputs 309 hp (230 kW) and 348 lb-ft (472 Nm) of torque in the Premium Luxury model and 325 hp (242 kW) and 380 lb-ft (515 Nm) in the CT4-V. A 10-speed automatic transmission is attached, using Electronic Precision Shift for faster response. The 2.7-liter engine has the same three-step sliding camshaft and Active Fuel Management with engine stop/start.

The 2.7-liter also has targeted engine heating and cooling to improve performance in hot and cold ambient environments, an integrated exhaust manifold for better heat recovery and faster warmups, and an electric water pump for continual cabin heating even without the engine running during stop events (lights, signs, at idle).

Inside, the 2020 Cadillac CT4 features a driver-centric cockpit design that aims towards a high-tech appeal, with an 8-inch touchscreen centrally located on the dashboard. Standard features in the CT4 include keyless entry and start, leather-wrapped steering, dual-display driver information center, high-definition rear camera, LED interior lighting, dual-zone climate, and Active Noise Cancellation through premium audio. Available will be Cadillac’s new Super Cruise driver assistance system.

The 2020 CT4 will be available later in 2019. Pricing and other information will be made public closer to vehicle launch. In the meantime, here's a tweet designed to get the attention of the cool young things.

Source: Cadillac