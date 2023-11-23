© 2023 New Atlas
Automotive

Callum Skye EV combines on-road looks with off-road prowess

By Ben Coxworth
November 23, 2023
While some off-road vehicles are quite striking in appearance, not many are … pretty. The all-electric Callum Skye could soon change that, with a nice-looking design that will allow it to also be driven on city streets.

Currently in prototype-in-construction form, the Skye is the first house-brand vehicle to be created by UK firm Callum Designs. The company was founded by Ian Callum, who has previously designed vehicles for automakers such as Aston Martin and Jaguar.

At the heart of the all-wheel-drive Skye is a space frame chassis, trail-capable suspension, and an enclosed cabin with a 2+2 layout. Its flowing exterior incorporates "a striking accent loop intersected by a strong horizontal structure, flanked by organic forms front and rear."

As a nice added touch, the two doors feature glass in both their upper and lower sections.

Although full technical specs have yet to be released, plans call for the Skye to be powered by a 42-kWh lithium-ion battery pack that should be good for a range of 170 miles (274 km) per charge. An optional ultra-fast-charging battery should reportedly take just 10 minutes to charge from empty.

The vehicle will measure 4,047 mm long by 1,900 mm wide (159.3 by 74.8 in), and ought to tip the scales at 1,150 kg (2,535 lb). Those kilograms will be distributed in a 50:50 front-to-rear-axle ratio. And while there's no word on the Skye's motor or top speed, it should be able to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph (97 km/h) in under four seconds.

Plans call for more details – along with information on pricing and availability – to be released next spring (Northern Hemisphere).

"The Callum Skye is dramatically proportioned with a concise exterior aesthetic driven by its capabilities," said Ian Callum. "It has been designed to exceed expectations: minimal mass, maximum capability – exceptionally usable and an absolute joy to drive."

Prospective buyers can register for updates via the company website.

Source: Callum Designs

Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

