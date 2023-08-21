Can-Am unveils new Maverick R desert-running side-by-side

Can-Am has unveiled a new side-by-side (SSV) model, the Maverick R. The two-seat vehicle brings several new features to the Can-Am SSV space, including a new engine, transmission, and suspension geometry.

The Maverick R starts things off with a new chassis design. Using high-strength, dual-phase tube steel, the V-shaped chassis attaches to a similarly-designed roll cage for increased rigidity and strength over previous Maverick models. This arrangement is intended to reduce stress on bolted connections and suspension components, thus improving ride smoothness and reducing component wear.

The Maverick R measures 77 inches (195.6 cm) wide and 108 inches (274.3 cm) long in its wheelbase. This gives a good ratio for stability while allowing 17 inches (43 cm) of ground clearance. Suspension travel is 25 inches (63.5 cm) in front and 26 inches (66 cm) at the rear.

Suspension components are comprised of aerospace aluminum in a wide, tall knuckle arm. This unique design minimizes stress and "bump" travel by improving torsional rigidity.

Added to the suspension, as an option, are Smart-Shox from Fox. These Live Valve Gen 3 absorbers, Fox 2.5 Podium and 3.0 Podium, help absorb the suspension's movements while keeping tires on the ground. They automatically make more than 200 real-time suspension adjustments per second, and can change from soft- to hard-valve settings in less than two hundredths of a second.

Standard rubber for the Can-Am Maverick R are 32-inch Tenacity XNR ITP tires (32x10Rx16) on 16-inch aluminum beadlocked wheels. Can-Am moved to a six-lug pattern for the Maverick R, the same standard bolt pattern found on many pickup trucks and SUVs. This allows more wheel and tire variations aftermarket and better wheel-clamp strength in tough terrain. The Maverick R can accommodate wheels as small as 15 inches and tires as large as 35 inches.

With the wheel removed, the unique upper arms of the new Can-Am Maverick R's suspension is seen – it accommodates wheels down to 15 inches and tires up to 35 inches Can-Am

Braking on the Maverick R comes from 265-mm discs with 32-mm hydraulic triple-piston calipers in front and 30-mm dual piston calipers in the rear.

The new engine and transmission is unique in the industry and all-new for Can-Am. The 999T Rotax 999cc tubocharged inline three-cylinder engine produces 240 horsepower (176.5 kW). This is a four-stroke, fuel-injected engine. Attached is a completely unique, Can-Am-developed dual-clutch Rotax transmission with seven speeds and high-low gear ratios.

The new transmission is automated, but can be controlled via paddle shifters mounted behind the steering wheel. It shifts from high to low (hi-lo) gear ratios on the fly, meaning it doesn't require a vehicle stop or a shift lever movement to do so. It can be done with a button-push at speed. The transmission will select the most appropriate gear for the current RPM and shift accordingly when leaving high or low gears.

Selectable driving modes allow the driver to control throttle response and gear shifting timing. Normal mode smooths throttle response and shifts in the 3,500-4,500 rpm range. Sport mode takes in more throttle response and shifts at around 8,500 rpm. Sport+ mode peaks throttle response and also shifts at 8,500 rpm while reducing turbo lag via Advanced Response Technology. This system creates preload on the turbo by cutting an engine cylinder to delay the ignition curve and maximizing air flow through throttle body positioning.

New in the Maverick R is an infotainment screen produced and designed in-house as the next generation for Can-Am Can-Am

Inside, seating is similar to other Can-Am models with a five-point harness. The new steering wheel and steering-mounted instrument screen allow driver focus to remain on the road. Most off-road controls are in the same place on the lower dashboard below the infotainment screen. Above the screen is a storage compartment with USB outlets for charging and connectivity to the infotainment.

Infotainment in the Maverick R is centered around a new 10.5-inch screen that provides audio control as well as vehicle and systems information screens. Mapping is via Can-Am's app and smart phone connection. The app also allows multiple, connected apps to communicate for vehicle positioning and topography information.

A passenger-side glove and utility box and drink holders at the center console finish the interior's storage spaces.

On the back of the Can-Am Maverick R is a modular clamp-down system for adding various Can-Am-designed accessories for storage. Configured boxes or mounts for various tools, etc are possible, and can be interchanged as needed. An optional hard rooftop with an air scoop for the engine and lighting options are also available, as is trail-point lighting that follows the steering wheel to illuminate the trail ahead.

The 2024 Maverick R will be available in four models: the R, the R X, the R X rs, and the R X rs with Smart-Shox. Pricing has yet to be announced.

Source: Can-Am