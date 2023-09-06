Continental takes unusual approach with the Conti CityPlus concept tire

Continental has unveiled a new concept tire at the IAA Mobility show in Hanover, Germany. Called the Conti CityPlus, it takes an unusual approach to "tire efficiency," focusing on urban use rather than highway driving.

The Conti CityPlus is optimized for use in stop-and-go traffic, where deformation of a vehicle's tires occurs as torque is applied when either braking or accelerating. These tire deformations are most prevalent in heavier vehicles such as EVs.

The Conti CityPlus concept reduces such deformation by adding rigidity to the sidewalls through a stiffer carcass. Specially formulated fillers, rubber, and polymer compounds aid in reducing deformation, and also improve the performance of the tire's contact surfaces. These surfaces are further enhanced with a tread pattern that has less spread and more traction, to make stops quicker and acceleration more controlled.

The Conti CityPlus reportedly boasts a 10% improvement in tire efficiency, which could result in a 3% boost in range for an EV. That equates to 0.6 kWh saved over 100 km (62 miles) of driving in stop-and-go driving.

Continental has not given a production timeline for the Conti CityPlus concept. It will need to undergo EU safety testing before being commercialized.

Source: Continental