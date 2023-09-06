© 2023 New Atlas
Automotive

Continental takes unusual approach with the Conti CityPlus concept tire

By Aaron Turpen
September 06, 2023
Continental takes unusual approach with the Conti CityPlus concept tire
“We see great potential, especially for electric vehicles, where every kilometer of range counts,” says Klaus Kreipe, Head of Continental Tires’ original equipment business in the EMEA region
“We see great potential, especially for electric vehicles, where every kilometer of range counts,” says Klaus Kreipe, Head of Continental Tires’ original equipment business in the EMEA region
View 2 Images
“We see great potential, especially for electric vehicles, where every kilometer of range counts,” says Klaus Kreipe, Head of Continental Tires’ original equipment business in the EMEA region
1/2
“We see great potential, especially for electric vehicles, where every kilometer of range counts,” says Klaus Kreipe, Head of Continental Tires’ original equipment business in the EMEA region
Conti CityPlus Concept Tire is said to reduce CO2 emissions and extend the driving range of passenger cars
2/2
Conti CityPlus Concept Tire is said to reduce CO2 emissions and extend the driving range of passenger cars

Continental has unveiled a new concept tire at the IAA Mobility show in Hanover, Germany. Called the Conti CityPlus, it takes an unusual approach to "tire efficiency," focusing on urban use rather than highway driving.

The Conti CityPlus is optimized for use in stop-and-go traffic, where deformation of a vehicle's tires occurs as torque is applied when either braking or accelerating. These tire deformations are most prevalent in heavier vehicles such as EVs.

The Conti CityPlus concept reduces such deformation by adding rigidity to the sidewalls through a stiffer carcass. Specially formulated fillers, rubber, and polymer compounds aid in reducing deformation, and also improve the performance of the tire's contact surfaces. These surfaces are further enhanced with a tread pattern that has less spread and more traction, to make stops quicker and acceleration more controlled.

The Conti CityPlus reportedly boasts a 10% improvement in tire efficiency, which could result in a 3% boost in range for an EV. That equates to 0.6 kWh saved over 100 km (62 miles) of driving in stop-and-go driving.

Continental has not given a production timeline for the Conti CityPlus concept. It will need to undergo EU safety testing before being commercialized.

Source: Continental

Tags

AutomotiveContinentalTiresEfficiency
No comments
Aaron Turpen
Aaron Turpen
Aaron is a Wyoming-based automotive journalist with interests in electronic and engineering technology. Outside of New Atlas, Aaron is a prolific writer, father of two, and would-be chicken farmer.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!