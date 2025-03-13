This hideous Cybertruck makeover can be yours for as little as $100,000

Cybertrucks – and Tesla vehicles as a whole – have had a rough trot lately, but we're not entirely sure this is going to help matters. In fact, we'd suspect the Germany-based customizing company Mansory of trolling, if it wasn't for the fact that its known for some absurd makeovers.

As Tesla car owners are going to great efforts to hide their vehicles in plain sight, you'd be hard-pressed to mask a Cybertruck. So Mansory leans into it, adding more jarring sharp edges to its already boxy body. And the name of it? The "Elongation" job. Yes, like Elon Musk. And the detailing from Mansory is as unsubtle as the wordplay.

While Mansory has remained coy when it comes to the cost of this makeover, it's rumored to be around US$100,000 to $150,000 on top of the standard Cybertruck investment of some $80,000.

Now, this may be low-hanging fruit, because Mansory is probably best known for its less-than-subtle (we're being kind) custom jobs on luxury vehicles that certainly had no need for such questionable "glam-ups." The Cybertruck, however, is a different beast. Already a divisive unit, there are no sleek and timeless curves or classic style to spoil. But even starting at the bottom, Mansory somehow makes the Cybertruck even more of an eyesore.

The gray-black patterned highlights can be swapped out for other colors if you dare Mansory

"Extravagant fender extensions" and custom carbon add-ons for the front and rear bumpers, as well as the new "wings" are highlighted features. But they somehow make the vehicle look both cluttered with excess and like one parked in an alley for six months that's been partly stripped of its valuable parts. Which, you have to admit, is quite a design skill.

In fact, I hate to admit it, but it's made me almost appreciate the bold, Brutalism-tinged form of the untouched Cybertruck.

The interior can be customized too – but why not go with "budget airport hotel lobby" anyway? Mansory

But we shouldn't be too harsh on Mansory – after all, the Cybertruck is hardly an inspiring blank slate for designers. It is, however, a fantastic canvas for projections. Since mid-February, a team of tech-savvy TikTok creators has been "hunting" Cybertrucks after dark in order to tailgate the electric vehicles and project words on its flat back panel. Little is known about the group, besides the fact they drive around in a black Lamborghini Aventador – which is rather Batmobile-like – and the person aiming the projection at the stainless steel tailgate wears a Jack Skellington mask. The drivers of the Cybertrucks remain blissfully unaware of the jokes.

It hasn't been an easy 12 months to be a Cybertruck owner. In 2024, it was America's most recalled truck. Meanwhile, by mid-March, Tesla's market value had halved in the space of three months, shaving more than $8 billion off Musk's personal wealth alone. Of course, it'll most likely recover somewhat.

As far as this Mansory design goes, it'll no doubt have some fans who also have the money to kit out their Cybertrucks. After all, "art" is subjective, and beauty is in the eye of the (Cybertruck) beholder. But feel free to tell us what you think of this high-end makeover …

Source: Mansory