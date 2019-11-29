© 2019 New Atlas
Dubai Police Force to welcome Tesla Cybertrucks to its fleet

By Nick Lavars
November 28, 2019
It says a lot that Tesla’s polygonal pickup truck isn’t the most audacious vehicle the Dubai Police force has considered for its officers. While it’s not quite a multirotor hoverbike, the Tesla Cybertruck will have no trouble turning a few heads while out patrolling the streets of the UAE’s most future-focused city.

From the Hyperloop, to Volocopters, to jetpacks for its firefighters, Dubai certainly isn’t afraid to consider new ways of moving people around. Unfortunately, New Atlas’ own Rich Haridy produced zero confirmed sightings of any of these during his visit earlier this month, but that will do little to deter the Dubai media office from cultivating an image of an early-adopting metropolis intent on leading the way.

The Dubai Police authority tweeted out a photo of the Tesla Cybertruck covered with its emblems and colors, along with the implication that from next year, it will be joining the other supercars in its fleet, such as the Bugatti Veyron, Lamborghini Aventador and Porsche 918 Spyder.

Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, said that the trucks will be used to boost the police presence in tourist hotspots, like the Burj Khalifa and Jumeirah Beach, according to news outlet Arabian Business.

Launched last week with some pretty polarizing results, the Cybertruck is the company’s electrified answer to the trusty American pickup truck. Despite a busted window or two at the much-anticipated reveal, 250,000 people have since laid down a deposit to preorder the truck, for which pricing starts at US$39,900. However, we’d expect the Dubai Police department to shell out for a pricier, higher specced version than that.

Source: Twitter, Arabian Business

