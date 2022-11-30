Electrogenic extends its EV conversion reach beyond the UK

Folks looking to join the electric vehicle revolution but prefer to drive a classic car can opt to have it converted to 100% electric. The UK's Electrogenic specializes in creating such retro EVs and has just announced its first international partners.

For classic car enthusiasts in the UK, a range of Electrogenic drop-in conversion kits are available for classic Land Rover Defenders, Jaguar E-Types, Porsche 911s and the iconic Triumph Stag, each of which drives through a single-speed, fixed-ratio transmission, is home to a high-density battery pack and can support 6.6-kW AC charging in addition to CCS rapid-charging.

The proprietary plug-and-play technology includes in-house software, printed circuit boards and digital dashboards, inline and transverse reduction gearboxes and bespoke battery management. The driver can choose sport, eco or traffic power modes, and Defender kits come with motor-based hill-descent control.

Actual specs vary depending on the host vehicle, but the Jaguar E48s "sport" kit, for example, comes with a 150-kW motor for 840 Nm (619.5 lb.ft) of torque, a 0-60 sprint in under 5 seconds and a top speed of more than 100 mph (160 km/h). The 48-kWh battery is reckoned good for up to 160 miles (257.5 km) between charges.

Same beautiful E-Type on the outside, but now running as an electric vehicle Electrogenic

A Defender E90 kit that's compatible with Land Rover 110, 127 and 130 models also sports a 150-kW motor but produces 900 Nm (664 lb.ft) of torque and can manage over 85 mph (136 km/h), while its 93-kWh battery offers a per-charge range of more than 150 miles (241 km).

All kits have been designed in such a way that the existing structure of the donor vehicle should not be altered, and all Electrogenic conversions are reversible.

Now the company is expanding its services to the US by partnering with Vermont-based Defender restoration specialists TATC and custom Land Rover outfit Xerbera in Dallas. TATC will install conversion kits for Defender vehicles, Jaguar E-Types and Triumph Stags. Xerbera is also ready to work on Defenders and E-Types, but will also take on 911s and any other models that Electrogenic support in the future.

"We’ve been inundated with enquiries from North America since we first revealed the kits, which convert automotive icons to sophisticated EV power, so we’re delighted to have such fantastic partners serving customers across the pond," said Electrogenic co-founder, Steve Drummand. "In TATC and Xerbera we have two partners whose values are very much aligned with ours; they both place quality of workmanship and customer service front and center in what they do. They also share our broader vision; they’re both driven to convert these wonderful, iconic vehicles to run on clean, sustainable electricity."

More international partners are expected to be revealed in the coming months.

Source: Electrogenic