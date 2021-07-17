© 2021 New Atlas
Everrati zaps legendary Ford GT40 with 800 hp of electrification

By C.C. Weiss
July 16, 2021
Everrati and Superperformance team up on a Ford GT40 continuation car like no other
View 7 Images
Superperformance supplies the GT40 MkII rolling chassis and Everrati wires it up with all-electric power
The car will be offered in a variety of colors
The Anglo-American team offers both left and right drives
Preorders are available now
Everrati has also done electrified retromods of Porsche 911 964s
Two automotive companies that keep tradition alive and well are pooling their talents to make a cutting-edge version of a Le Mans legend. American continuation car specialist Superperformance and British electrification startup Everrati are collaborating on a "future-proofed" Ford GT40 continuation car with a high-performance zero-emissions powertrain.

Founded in 2019, Everrati's goal is to further enhance the resumes of some of the world's most iconic cars by running them through an electrifying fountain of youth. It custom-engineers a battery pack and electric powertrain for each individual vehicle, seeking to maintain the most beloved characteristics of the original while modernizing and improving overall performance.

Everrati is currently hard at work transforming a Superperformance continuation GT40 Mk II rolling chassis into a working electric prototype at its development center at a former air force base in the English Cotswolds. That work involves precisely placing the battery and other electrical components to maintain the proper weight distribution and handling.

Plans call for a liquid-cooled 46-kW battery routing power through a 700-V electrical architecture to a dual-motor drive. Everrati has its targets set on 800 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque, expecting a 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) time below four seconds and a range over 125 miles (201 km). The e-GT40 will include DC fast-charging and AC charging.

The Everrati GT40 rides on independent front and rear suspensions and features Bilstein coil-over shocks and H&R springs. Four-wheel vented disc brakes with Wilwood calipers bring it to stop. The interior is available in both right- and left-hand drive and includes air conditioning and original-style riveted seats.

“So many legendary cars were created by Anglo-American partnerships during the 1960s," comments Everrati founder and CEO Justin Lunny. "In fact, the very first GT40 was brought to life in the early Sixties by a UK-based team led by expat British engineer, Roy Lunn, at Ford Advanced Vehicles in Slough. So, it feels highly appropriate for Everrati to be partnering with Superformance, furthering not only the legacy of automotive icons but the partnership between the UK and US."

Pricing has not been announced, but preorder registration is available. The Anglo-American duo plans to release more details as development progresses.

Source: Everrati

