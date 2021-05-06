Ferrari 812 Competizione V12 supercar screams its way to 9,500rpm

Ferrari has introduced a new version of its V12 supercar based on the 812 Superfast, which simultaneously sheds a little weight and beefs up output to a maximum 610 kW while revving to a formidable, though not quite Murray T.50 level, 9,500 rpm.

Made in both a coupe and an open-topped variant, the 812 Competizione is powered by the same 6.5-liter V12 as the Superfast, achieving its whopping rpm figure thanks to a few tweaks to key parts of the engine.

These includes titanium con-rods that are 40 percent lighter than the steel versions, a new diamond-like carbon coating to reduce the friction of the piston pins, and a rebalanced crankshaft that is also three percent lighter. Additionally, there are redesigned cylinder heads and F1-inspired alterations to the cams, along with a redesigned intake system.

The 812 Competizione was made in both a coupe and open-topped variant Ferrari

All of this makes for a supercar that puts out a maximum 610 kW, up from the 585 kW of the Superfast, and roars from zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 2.85 seconds. Top speed is said to be greater than 340 km/h (211 mph), while drivers can enjoy a five percent reduction in shift times (if they happen to notice) through the seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, along with independent four-wheel steering.

Overall curb weight has been reduced by 38 kg (83.8 lb) compared to the Superfast, thanks to these redesigns of the powertrain and running gear, while carbon fiber was used extensively across the car's exterior to keep it light on its feet. The 812 Competizione is also the first Ferrari V12 to feature all carbon-fiber rims.

The open-topped Ferrari 812 Competizione A Ferrari

Ferrari has kept the cockpit largely the same, while the most noticeable difference to the car's exterior is the elimination of a rear windscreen in favor of solid sheet featuring a set of vortex generators to boost downforce and improve the vehicle's aerodynamics. In the open-topped 812 Competizione A, the missing vortex generators are compensated for by a bridge element between the flying buttresses, which Ferrari says is just as effective.

The 812 Competizione was unveiled at Ferrari's Fiorano circuit in Italy yesterday, flexing its considerable muscle by completing a few hot laps in front of what we imagine to be rather enthused onlookers, who got closer than most will ever get to these ludicrous, limited edition supercars.

Source: Ferrari