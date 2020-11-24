© 2020 New Atlas
Automotive

Gorgeous SEMA concept shows Ford Bronco's work-to-weekend modularity

By C.C. Weiss
November 23, 2020
Gorgeous SEMA concept shows Fo...
The Bronco Badlands Sasquatch 2-Door Concept gets a set of cutaway doors, low profile body panels and unique Bronco graphics
The Bronco Badlands Sasquatch 2-Door Concept gets a set of cutaway doors, low profile body panels and unique Bronco graphics
View 15 Images
The Bronco Badlands Sasquatch 2-Door Concept was the headliner of Ford's Auto Nights virtual SEMA Show
1/15
The Bronco Badlands Sasquatch 2-Door Concept was the headliner of Ford's Auto Nights virtual SEMA Show
The Bronco Badlands Sasquatch 2-Door Concept gets a set of cutaway doors, low profile body panels and unique Bronco graphics
2/15
The Bronco Badlands Sasquatch 2-Door Concept gets a set of cutaway doors, low profile body panels and unique Bronco graphics
Ford Bronco Badlands Sasquatch 2-Door Concept
3/15
Ford Bronco Badlands Sasquatch 2-Door Concept
Door close-up
4/15
Door close-up
Components like the interior grab handles and exterior trail sights are 3D printed from titanium
5/15
Components like the interior grab handles and exterior trail sights are 3D printed from titanium
A Bronco dashboard ornament in the Ford Bronco Badlands Sasquatch 2-Door Concept
6/15
A Bronco dashboard ornament in the Ford Bronco Badlands Sasquatch 2-Door Concept
The Bronco concept also has a GoPro mount, soft roof and off-road lights
7/15
The Bronco concept also has a GoPro mount, soft roof and off-road lights
Ford Bronco Badlands Sasquatch 2-Door Concept
8/15
Ford Bronco Badlands Sasquatch 2-Door Concept
The idea is to pop off the stock panels and put on the concept kit before off-roading, but it just looks too pretty to us to risk dinging and dirtying
9/15
The idea is to pop off the stock panels and put on the concept kit before off-roading, but it just looks too pretty to us to risk dinging and dirtying
Ford's Bronco concept is designed to be both wild weekend warrior and reliable everyday commuter
10/15
Ford's Bronco concept is designed to be both wild weekend warrior and reliable everyday commuter
Another adventure-ready concept, the Mad Industries Bronco Sport gets loaded with outdoor accessories
11/15
Another adventure-ready concept, the Mad Industries Bronco Sport gets loaded with outdoor accessories
The highlight of this build is the Boreas MXT trailer getting towed behind the Bronco Sport
12/15
The highlight of this build is the Boreas MXT trailer getting towed behind the Bronco Sport
The Mad Industries Bronco Sport is optimized for heading off the beaten path for a day of paddling, spending the night and doing it all over again the following day
13/15
The Mad Industries Bronco Sport is optimized for heading off the beaten path for a day of paddling, spending the night and doing it all over again the following day
The Yakima roof rack holds together paddling and off-road equipment
14/15
The Yakima roof rack holds together paddling and off-road equipment
Bronco Sport by Mad Industries
15/15
Bronco Sport by Mad Industries
View gallery - 15 images

Since it first launched the all-new Bronco, Ford has spent a lot of time stressing how the 4x4 fits the lifestyle of overlanders and other long-haul off-road travelers. But what about the more common weekend warrior? Ford definitely hasn't forgotten about them, and its new Bronco Badlands Sasquatch 2-Door Concept proves it. The SEMA-style build highlights the Bronco's deeply ingrained bolt-on modularity, showing how the 4x4 can quickly change from a highway-hauling 9-to-5 commuter to an extreme backcountry mountain scaler and back again in less time than it takes to drive to the trailhead.

In a process that reportedly took but a few hours, Ford transforms a standard Bronco Badlands 2-Door with Sasquatch Package into an airy special-edition built up for serious off-roading. It swaps out the doors, front fenders and flares, rear quarter panels, grille and wheels with a drill and basic tools, turning the Bronco from a standard everyday commuter into a backcountry force of nature.

Ford's Bronco concept is designed to be both wild weekend warrior and reliable everyday commuter
Ford's Bronco concept is designed to be both wild weekend warrior and reliable everyday commuter

The newly added impact-resistant fenders are a slimmer, lower profile design meant to better maneuver around tight trail without getting dinged or scratched. And if they do take a beating, the owner will be swapping them out for the standard set before pushing off to work on Monday morning, so there'll be no sign of the toll the weekend took. The cutaway step-over doors, meanwhile, pull inspiration from the first-generation Bronco U13 Roadster, providing a breezier ride and offering an easier path for sticking your head out to get a better view of the trail and tires.

Ford also swaps in 3D-printed titanium components to save weight and boost off-road capability. Both the trail sights on the hood and grab handles inside benefit from this light, strong construction technique.

Components like the interior grab handles and exterior trail sights are 3D printed from titanium
Components like the interior grab handles and exterior trail sights are 3D printed from titanium

We love the concept, but if there's one place Ford went wrong it was in making it too damn pretty. The matte of the bolt-on panels against the glossy black of the original components, combined with the cutaway doors and equalizer-style Bronco graphics all look way too nice to be dedicated solely to taking an off-road beating. If anything, we'd be inclined to make it a different kind of weekend driver – one that sits protected in a garage and only comes out for weekend cruises (on road) and car shows. Perhaps we might off-road the stock version before bolting the concept body kit back on and building it back to show floor form.

Ford debuted the new Bronco Badlands Sasquatch 2-Door concept at a special SEMA-style Auto Nights event it broadcast digitally last week. The concept was joined by a few other SUV and truck builds, all wearing various gear racks and other accessories for a more rugged, outdoorsy look.

The highlight of this build is the Boreas MXT trailer getting towed behind the Bronco Sport
The highlight of this build is the Boreas MXT trailer getting towed behind the Bronco Sport

The Mad Bronco Sport Badlands is one of those other builds and yet another instance of Ford advertising the overlanding intentions of the new Bronco family, including the Sport. Prepared in collaboration with Mad Industries, the concept is designed as an outdoor adventurer's dream rig with a roof rack loaded with a kayak and recovery gear. For those who don't want to camp out in or on the Bronco itself, this one tows a Boreas Campers MXT off-road squaredrop trailer. The Bronco Sport itself gets a suspension lift, BFGoodrich All-Terrain KO2 tires and an off-road light bar as part of its rooftop accessories kit, looking the part of a capable wilderness shuttle.

Source: Ford

View gallery - 15 images

Tags

AutomotiveFordbroncoOff-roadSUVConcept Carssema-2020Concept Vehicle
C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More