Formula 1 announces plan to go carbon neutral by 2030

It may not come as a huge surprise that the Formula 1 World Championship generates massive amounts of CO2 by flying drivers, teams, cars and infrastructure to more than 20 countries across each racing calendar. It has today, however, pledged to clean up its act in a big way, with a commitment to become entirely carbon neutral by 2030.

Formula 1’s own figures place its carbon footprint for 2019 at a total of 256,551 tonnes of CO2. What’s interesting is how little of that comes from the cars themselves through testing and race day, which account for just 0.7 percent of the total. The majority, it turns out, comes from transporting all that freight and personnel around the globe, which amounts to more than 71 percent.

The new sustainability plan aims to wipe out the carbon footprint entirely, with plans to move to “ultra-efficient logistics and travel.” F1 will also work towards offices, team facilities and factories that are 100 percent powered by renewable energy. Those carbon emissions that can’t be eliminated will be offset through “biological and technical sequestration programmes.”

That’s not to say that more efficient race cars won’t be part of the mix. As part of the strategy, F1 aims to equip its vehicles with net-zero carbon power units driven by sustainable fuels.

“We believe F1 can continue to be a leader for the auto industry and work with the energy and automotive sector to deliver the world’s first net zero carbon hybrid internal combustion engine that hugely reduces carbon emissions around the world,” says Chase Carey, Chairman, and CEO of Formula 1.

As part of the new strategy, F1 is also aiming to make its events sustainable by 2025. It says that will mean no single-use plastics, while all waste will be re-used, recycled or composted. It also plans to offer incentives for fans traveling to the track in sustainable ways, such as cycling, walking or traveling in electric vehicles.

“In launching F1’s first-ever sustainability strategy, we recognize the critical role that all organizations must play in tackling this global issue,” says Carey. “By leveraging the immense talent, passion and drive for innovation held by all members of the F1 community, we hope to make a significant positive impact on the environment and communities in which we operate. The actions we are putting in place from today will reduce our carbon footprint and ensure we are net zero carbon by 2030.”

Source: Formula 1