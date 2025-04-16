© 2025 New Atlas
Genesis' X Gran Equator Concept may point the way to a production vehicle

By Aaron Turpen
April 16, 2025
Genesis X Gran Equator Concept
The Genesis X Gran Equator Concept evokes futuristic appeal and rugged capability
Genesis X Gran Equator Concept
The Genesis X Gran Equator Concept evokes futuristic appeal and rugged capability
The proportions of the Genesis X Gran Equator Concept are saloon-like
The proportions of the Genesis X Gran Equator Concept are saloon-like
Genesis X Gran Equator Concept
Smooth body lines on the Genesis X Gran Equator Concept contrast with beadlocked wheels and heavy tires
As with many modern concepts, lighting on the Genesis X Gran Equator Concept is its primary contrast to bodywork
As with many modern concepts, lighting on the Genesis X Gran Equator Concept is its primary contrast to bodywork
Genesis X Gran Equator Concept
One would assume that an "overlanding adventure" vehicle like the Genesis X Gran Equator Concept would have functional roof rails
Genesis X Gran Equator Concept
The interior of the Genesis X Gran Equator Concept is.. interesting
The Genesis X Gran Equator Concept has interior elements that will likely never see production
The Genesis X Gran Equator Concept has interior elements that will likely never see production
No one gets stuck in the hump seat in a Genesis X Gran Equator Concept
No one gets stuck in the hump seat in a Genesis X Gran Equator Concept
Billed as a vision for a bridge between adventure and refinement, the Genesis X Gran Equator Concept has been unveiled at the New York Auto Show.

“The X Gran Equator Concept is an exercise in harmonizing contrasts – combining elegance with ruggedness, and the spirit of exploration with refined comfort,” said Luc Donckerwolke, Chief Creative Officer of Genesis.

The exterior of the concept is comprised of smooth features with flared rear fenders and lighting adornments. The near-futuristic design emphasizes the concept’s electrified underpinnings while its wheel gaps, beadlock wheels, and SUV structure point towards ruggedness.

The X Gran Equator’s interior is more of the same. Display clusters and vintage motifs are found throughout. Geometric shapes and straight lines are further indicators of the concept’s future-forward looks.

Genesis chose the name for the concept in a bow to Italian tradition. Instead of a fighting bull, however, the luxury brand instead chose racehorses. The Equator is the most revered stallion of the Arabian line.

Genesis X Gran Equator Concept
One would assume that an "overlanding adventure" vehicle like the Genesis X Gran Equator Concept would have functional roof rails

The X Gran Equator Concept is a glimpse into Genesis’ plans for lifestyle-oriented vehicles, the company says. This concept probably won't see production, but it could point towards something that will.

It will remain on display at the Genesis House in NYC's Meatpacking District until the end of July.

Source: Genesis

