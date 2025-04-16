Genesis' X Gran Equator Concept may point the way to a production vehicle

Billed as a vision for a bridge between adventure and refinement, the Genesis X Gran Equator Concept has been unveiled at the New York Auto Show.

“The X Gran Equator Concept is an exercise in harmonizing contrasts – combining elegance with ruggedness, and the spirit of exploration with refined comfort,” said Luc Donckerwolke, Chief Creative Officer of Genesis.

The exterior of the concept is comprised of smooth features with flared rear fenders and lighting adornments. The near-futuristic design emphasizes the concept’s electrified underpinnings while its wheel gaps, beadlock wheels, and SUV structure point towards ruggedness.

The Genesis X Gran Equator Concept has interior elements that will likely never see production Genesis

The X Gran Equator’s interior is more of the same. Display clusters and vintage motifs are found throughout. Geometric shapes and straight lines are further indicators of the concept’s future-forward looks.

Genesis chose the name for the concept in a bow to Italian tradition. Instead of a fighting bull, however, the luxury brand instead chose racehorses. The Equator is the most revered stallion of the Arabian line.

One would assume that an "overlanding adventure" vehicle like the Genesis X Gran Equator Concept would have functional roof rails Genesis

The X Gran Equator Concept is a glimpse into Genesis’ plans for lifestyle-oriented vehicles, the company says. This concept probably won't see production, but it could point towards something that will.

It will remain on display at the Genesis House in NYC's Meatpacking District until the end of July.

Source: Genesis

