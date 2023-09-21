European "yacht on wheels" camper van journeys onto American market

The world keeps getting brighter for Americans lusting after European camper vans with no recent history of US availability. Westfalia is officially on its way back to market, Volkswagen will soon have an all-electric van canvas with which converters can work, and now Las Vegas' Caleche Customs is bringing another attractive European camper van option to US soil. A luxurious camper van inspired by the sea, the Roadtrip from Dutch shop Innova features a uniquely rounded floor plan with yacht-deck-style flooring, a full bathroom, and a well-equipped kitchen ready to prepare large meals to serve around the picnic table.

We last heard from Caleche Customs earlier this year, when it was busy traveling over the Pacific to bring the Unicamp Kia Carnivale pop-top to the States. Now it's gone the other direction to import one of Europe's many stylish camper vans for US buyers.

We've seen the Innova Roadtrip 595L at one or two German camper shows in the past, and what always sticks out about it is the rounded design of its furniture. In an industry that leans, often out of necessity, toward squared-up corners and straight, level edges, Innova goes against the grain with its emphasis on rounded furnishings and softened edges.

Innova uses a curvy rear dining lounge layout Innova

The edge filing starts in back, where Innova's take on the popular rear lounge layout features a rounded U-shaped sofa centered around an oval table. The table fits like the final puzzle piece into the open center of the U, dropping down to fill it out and complete the Froli-sprung double bed with cold-foam mattress.

Just ahead of the lounge on the passenger side, the kitchen block provides a three-burner Thetford stove, 80-L fridge and sink. Across the way on the driver's side, the wet bathroom keeps a shower, sink and Dometic chemical toilet at the campers' disposal.

The Roadtrip kitchen includes a triangular three-burner stove with rounded corners, a round sink, and a fridge that's one of the few rectangular components in the camper Caleche Customs

The Roadtrip packs a Victron electrical system with 110-Ah AGM battery or available lithium upgrade, battery monitor and pop-out power strip that retracts when not in use. Also available are a Victron solar package and 1,600-W inverter. Water rides in 86-L fresh and 96-L waste tanks.

The Roadtrip 595L comes built atop the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 144 with RWD or optional AWD. Prices start at US$199,000, and available options include a Fiamma awning, Webasto heater, outdoor shower and waterless toilet.

Source: Caleche Customs