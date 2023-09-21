© 2023 New Atlas
Automotive

European "yacht on wheels" camper van journeys onto American market

By C.C. Weiss
September 20, 2023
European "yacht on wheels" camper van journeys onto American market
Innova has created a luxurious yacht-inspired camper van out of the Mercedes Sprinter 144, and Caleche Customs brings it over to the US
Innova has created a luxurious yacht-inspired camper van out of the Mercedes Sprinter 144, and Caleche Customs brings it over to the US
View 9 Images
Innova has created a luxurious yacht-inspired camper van out of the Mercedes Sprinter 144, and Caleche Customs brings it over to the US
1/9
Innova has created a luxurious yacht-inspired camper van out of the Mercedes Sprinter 144, and Caleche Customs brings it over to the US
Innova Roadtrip floor plan
2/9
Innova Roadtrip floor plan
The Roadtrip kitchen includes a triangular three-burner stove with rounded corners, a round sink, and a fridge that's one of the few rectangular components in the camper
3/9
The Roadtrip kitchen includes a triangular three-burner stove with rounded corners, a round sink, and a fridge that's one of the few rectangular components in the camper
In the back of the Innova Roadtrip camper van
4/9
In the back of the Innova Roadtrip camper van
A little dinner in bed at Innova's U-shaped rear lounge
5/9
A little dinner in bed at Innova's U-shaped rear lounge
No better place for a sunrise
6/9
No better place for a sunrise
Innova Roadtrip interior
7/9
Innova Roadtrip interior
The rounded kitchen edges give way to one of the few rectangles inside the Innova Roadtrip: the fridge
8/9
The rounded kitchen edges give way to one of the few rectangles inside the Innova Roadtrip: the fridge
Innova uses a curvy rear dining lounge layout
9/9
Innova uses a curvy rear dining lounge layout
View gallery - 9 images

The world keeps getting brighter for Americans lusting after European camper vans with no recent history of US availability. Westfalia is officially on its way back to market, Volkswagen will soon have an all-electric van canvas with which converters can work, and now Las Vegas' Caleche Customs is bringing another attractive European camper van option to US soil. A luxurious camper van inspired by the sea, the Roadtrip from Dutch shop Innova features a uniquely rounded floor plan with yacht-deck-style flooring, a full bathroom, and a well-equipped kitchen ready to prepare large meals to serve around the picnic table.

We last heard from Caleche Customs earlier this year, when it was busy traveling over the Pacific to bring the Unicamp Kia Carnivale pop-top to the States. Now it's gone the other direction to import one of Europe's many stylish camper vans for US buyers.

We've seen the Innova Roadtrip 595L at one or two German camper shows in the past, and what always sticks out about it is the rounded design of its furniture. In an industry that leans, often out of necessity, toward squared-up corners and straight, level edges, Innova goes against the grain with its emphasis on rounded furnishings and softened edges.

Innova uses a curvy rear dining lounge layout
Innova uses a curvy rear dining lounge layout

The edge filing starts in back, where Innova's take on the popular rear lounge layout features a rounded U-shaped sofa centered around an oval table. The table fits like the final puzzle piece into the open center of the U, dropping down to fill it out and complete the Froli-sprung double bed with cold-foam mattress.

Just ahead of the lounge on the passenger side, the kitchen block provides a three-burner Thetford stove, 80-L fridge and sink. Across the way on the driver's side, the wet bathroom keeps a shower, sink and Dometic chemical toilet at the campers' disposal.

The Roadtrip kitchen includes a triangular three-burner stove with rounded corners, a round sink, and a fridge that's one of the few rectangular components in the camper
The Roadtrip kitchen includes a triangular three-burner stove with rounded corners, a round sink, and a fridge that's one of the few rectangular components in the camper

The Roadtrip packs a Victron electrical system with 110-Ah AGM battery or available lithium upgrade, battery monitor and pop-out power strip that retracts when not in use. Also available are a Victron solar package and 1,600-W inverter. Water rides in 86-L fresh and 96-L waste tanks.

The Roadtrip 595L comes built atop the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 144 with RWD or optional AWD. Prices start at US$199,000, and available options include a Fiamma awning, Webasto heater, outdoor shower and waterless toilet.

Source: Caleche Customs

View gallery - 9 images

Tags

AutomotiveCampervanRVMotorhomeMotorhomesCampingOutdoorsVan
No comments
C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!