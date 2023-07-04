© 2023 New Atlas
Iveco hauls in world record for heaviest weight towed by an electric van

By Paul Ridden
July 04, 2023
Iveco hauls in world record for heaviest weight towed by an electric van
Iveco's eDaily towed a linked convoy weighing in at more than 153 tonnes to secure the Guinness World Record for the heaviest weight towed by an electric van
A High Power mode was employed during the record run, which comes standard in all eDaily vans and provides short bursts of additional power when needed
A High Power mode was employed during the record run, which comes standard in all eDaily vans and provides short bursts of additional power when needed
The record-breaking eDaily towed a lorry carrying an earth-mover, a construction truck filled with rocks, and an airport fire truck
Last year, Italian multinational transport company Iveco launched an electric version of its "iconic" Daily diesel workhorse van. Now the eDaily has gone way beyond its towing capacity to drive into the Guinness World Record books.

Iveco launched the electric version of its Daily van platform at the IAA Transportation trade fair in Hanover, and the eDaily then made its UK debut at the 2023 Commercial Vehicle Show at NEC Birmingham in April.

The vehicle features a 140-kW electric drivetrain capable of producing 400 Nm (295 lb.ft) of torque and has a top speed of 120 km/h (74.5 mph). Its top-spec battery pack is reckoned good for up to 400 km (248.5 miles) of urban driving per charge.

The commercial van version that slowly rolled down the 30 meters (100 ft) of runway at the Blackbushe Airport in Surrey on June 20 is rated to haul 3.5 tonnes behind it, but it managed quite a bit more with Brit strongman Adam Bishop at the wheel and Guinness officials watching closely.

The record-breaking eDaily towed a lorry carrying an earth-mover, a construction truck filled with rocks, and an airport fire truck

First it was hitched to an Iveco X-Way Strator truck that itself had a 50-tonne Collard Group earth-mover on its trailer and an Iveco X-Way 8-x4 tipper truck hauled behind. Then an all-terrain airport fire truck joined the towed convoy, for a combined weight of 153.58 tonnes (more than 338,500 lb).

Bishop floored the pedal while the e-van's High Power mode helped the eDaily to crawl and haul past the finish line, to be confirmed as the Guinness World Record holder for the "heaviest weight towed by an electric van" – as you can see in the video below.

IVECO eDaily GUINNESS WORLD RECORD: Heaviest Weight Towed by an Electric Van

Source: Iveco

AutomotiveElectric VehiclesVanGuinnessIveco
1 comment
1 comment
paul314
With electric motors, the torque part is easy, it's the static friction of the tires. Probably helped having a heavyweight strongman in the cab.