Jeep premieres new, larger Wagoneer with turbos

By Aaron Turpen
April 14, 2022
The 2023 Wagoneer L Carbide is a new fitment adding a Black Onyx grille and texture, gloss black mirror and headlamps appliques, and other cosmetics
The 2023 Wagoneer L Carbide is a new fitment adding a Black Onyx grille and texture, gloss black mirror and headlamps appliques, and other cosmetics
Both the Jeep Wagoneer L (left) and Grand Wagoneer L (right) get an extra 12 inches of length
The 2023 Wagoneer L Carbide is a new fitment adding a Black Onyx grille and texture, gloss black mirror and headlamps appliques, and other cosmetics
The 2023 Wagoneer L (for long wheelbase) becomes 226.7 inches (575.8 cm) long, adding 7 inches (17.8 cm) to its wheelbase
2023 Wagoneer L Carbide is a new trim package option for the Wagoneer
Like the standard Wagoneer, the uber-lux 2023 Grand Wagoneer L sees 12 inches of length stretch
All of the capabilities of the 2023 Grand Wagoneer remain intact in the long wheelbase model, including towing, air ride suspension, etc
Debuting in the 2023 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are Jeep's new Hurrican turbo-six engines
The Hurrican twin-turbo six offers 420 horsepower and 468 lb-ft of torque
2023 Wagoneer L features a premium SUV interior and Uconnect 5 10.1-inch touchscreen radio
The 2023 Grand Wagoneer L features a notably larger cargo space
The new Hurricane twin-turbo engine comes in two flavors, a 420 HP unit for the Wagoneer and a 510 HP unit for the Grand Wagoneer
2023 Grand Wagoneer L features two 10.1-inch entertainment touchscreens with the available Rear Seat Entertainment system
Jeep has unveiled new, longer-wheelbase L models of the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer sport utilities. These largest of Jeeps are now 12 inches (30.5 cm) longer. Also unveiled were new turbocharged engine options.

The Wagoneer L grows to 226.7 inches (576 cm), adding 7 inches (17.8 cm) to its wheelbase (now 130 in / 330.2 cm). This growth adds more passenger and cargo volume inside, especially in the third row. Jeep promises that the capabilities of the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer in the L model option will remain intact for towing, off-roading, and so on.

Passenger volume in the Wagoneer L increases dramatically, with third-row legroom now 36.6 inches (93 cm) and an added 15.8 cubic feet (447.5 liters) of cargo volume (growing to 44.2 cf/1,251.6 l behind the third row). Both the Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L have seating for seven or eight passengers, depending on configuration, and best-in-class towing of 10,000 lb (4,535.9 kg).

Jeep has also introduced two new engines to the lineup. These debut in the Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L as the Hurricane line of turbocharged six-cylinder options. The 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline six Hurricane is made to replace and rival a V8 offering. The Wagoneer L features the 420 hp (313.2 kW), 468 pound-feet (634.5 Nm) version of the engine. The Grand Wagoneer L features a 510 hp (380.3 kW), 500 lb-ft (677.9 Nm) version. Both engines offer up to 2 mpg better returns than the V8s they would replace.

The Hurricane engines include two low-inertia, high-flow turbochargers; plasma transfer wire spray bore coating in their cylinder bores for friction reduction; high-pressure fuel injection; and an engine-mounted water-to-air charge cooler on a dedicated circuit.

As with current Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer models, safety and connectivity systems are robust. Manufacturing will take place at the Warren Truck Assembly Plant in Michigan.

Source: Jeep

