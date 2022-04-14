Jeep premieres new, larger Wagoneer with turbos

Jeep has unveiled new, longer-wheelbase L models of the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer sport utilities. These largest of Jeeps are now 12 inches (30.5 cm) longer. Also unveiled were new turbocharged engine options.

The Wagoneer L grows to 226.7 inches (576 cm), adding 7 inches (17.8 cm) to its wheelbase (now 130 in / 330.2 cm). This growth adds more passenger and cargo volume inside, especially in the third row. Jeep promises that the capabilities of the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer in the L model option will remain intact for towing, off-roading, and so on.

Passenger volume in the Wagoneer L increases dramatically, with third-row legroom now 36.6 inches (93 cm) and an added 15.8 cubic feet (447.5 liters) of cargo volume (growing to 44.2 cf/1,251.6 l behind the third row). Both the Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L have seating for seven or eight passengers, depending on configuration, and best-in-class towing of 10,000 lb (4,535.9 kg).

Both the Jeep Wagoneer L (left) and Grand Wagoneer L (right) get an extra 12 inches of length Jeep

Jeep has also introduced two new engines to the lineup. These debut in the Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L as the Hurricane line of turbocharged six-cylinder options. The 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline six Hurricane is made to replace and rival a V8 offering. The Wagoneer L features the 420 hp (313.2 kW), 468 pound-feet (634.5 Nm) version of the engine. The Grand Wagoneer L features a 510 hp (380.3 kW), 500 lb-ft (677.9 Nm) version. Both engines offer up to 2 mpg better returns than the V8s they would replace.

The Hurricane engines include two low-inertia, high-flow turbochargers; plasma transfer wire spray bore coating in their cylinder bores for friction reduction; high-pressure fuel injection; and an engine-mounted water-to-air charge cooler on a dedicated circuit.

As with current Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer models, safety and connectivity systems are robust. Manufacturing will take place at the Warren Truck Assembly Plant in Michigan.

Source: Jeep