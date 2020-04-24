Ground-going Learjet limo headed for auction

If there are two forms of transportation that millionaires like, those would be Learjets and limos – the one-off "Learmousine" is a mix of both. Should your pockets be as deep as it is long, the bizarre vehicle could soon be yours.

Measuring 42 feet in length by 8 feet across (12.8 by 2.4 m), the Learmousine seats 18 passengers plus a driver, is powered by an 8.1L Chevrolet Vortec V-8, 400 HP truck engine, and rolls on custom 28-inch red and black Diablo wheels clad in Kumho 325/25R28 tires.

Designed in 2005 by Dan Harris of Bend, Oregon, it started out as an actual aluminum Learjet fuselage, which was converted into a limo by Chicago-based firm Exotic Coach. It was built for the show circuit, and is now owned by Chicago's Jettersetter Inc. That said, it will be part of an auction taking place in June.

The Learmousine's funky cabin Mecum Auctions

The street-legal "car" (or whatever you want to call it) features a steel skeleton frame, a Dark Candy Red paint job, a custom steering system, and hydro-boosted brakes. Development of its rear engine bay, drivetrain, suspension, electrical and computer systems reportedly took two years.

It still retains its tail – the sides of which can be folded in for fitting into tight spaces – along with its jet engine nacelles on either side. The latter are fitted with "mammoth speakers," which can be used to play back jet engine sound effects.

Features of the main cabin include diamond-stitched leather seats, a refreshment center, and a Showtime Audio 17,000-watt audio/visual system with a 42-inch plasma TV, multiple light panels and "a plethora of speakers." The driver's compartment features a deep bucket seat with harness, red carbon-fiber-look trim and four screens for the outboard cameras.

The Learmousine is 42 ft long by 8 ft wide Mecum Auctions

Oh yes, and should you buy the thing, an Iron Bull 44-foot (13.4-m) trailer and a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 pickup truck will be included – you know, for towing it to and from shows.

The Learmousine is due to be auctioned starting on June 23rd, by Mecum Auctions.

Source: Mecum Auctions

