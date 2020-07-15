© 2020 New Atlas
Mercedes-AMG debuts savage new 'ring-ripping GT Black Series

By Loz Blain
July 15, 2020
The 730-horsepower Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series is an absolute track scorcher just legal enough for the road
A laser-focused track machine with mirrors and headlights
A laser-focused track machine with mirrors and headlights
A significant power and aerodynamics boost
A significant power and aerodynamics boost
Any guesses on what lap time this thing's gonna do on the Nurburgring?
Any guesses on what lap time this thing's gonna do on the Nurburgring?
The GT Black Series steering wheel
The GT Black Series steering wheel
Racing seats and Nappa leather with orange stitching
Racing seats and Nappa leather with orange stitching
You bet there's giant rollover protection
You bet there's giant rollover protection
There are six gills down each side. Most sharks only have five
There are six gills down each side. Most sharks only have five
730 horsepower and 800 Nm from an all-new 4-liter twin-turbo V8 with a flat-plane crank
730 horsepower and 800 Nm from an all-new 4-liter twin-turbo V8 with a flat-plane crank
The return of the Black Series is pretty wild
The return of the Black Series is pretty wild
Monster front grille means business
Monster front grille means business
Active rear spoiler for big downforce
Active rear spoiler for big downforce
Pull up the chairs kids, we're having a picnic!
Pull up the chairs kids, we're having a picnic!
Front splitter is big to start with, but pulls out to non street-legal lengths for track work
Front splitter is big to start with, but pulls out to non street-legal lengths for track work
The GT Black Series might be street legal, but it's clearly designed to stamp a little German authority on the racetrack, and the Nurburgring.

It's been a while since Mercedes-AMG made one of its "Black Series" monsters. Indeed, the vaunted SLS Black Series was discontinued as far back as 2014. The Black Series was and is all about 2-seater hard top demi-racers designed with 98 percent focus on track performance and 2 percent on meeting the minimum possible standards for road compliance. Expert drivers' weapons that AMG has no interest in selling to collectors – the company wants these things thrashed, hard.

So, meet the latest. The Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series becomes the most powerful AMG V8 ever, with a 4-liter, twin turbo, flat plane crank donk pumping out a mighty 730 peak horsepower as well as a very healthy 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque all the way from 2,000 to 6,000 rpm. The turbos alone can push an eyebrow-raising 1,100 kg (2,425 lb) of air per hour, according to Daimler, and I'm not sure I could push a single one on my current diet.

It's not an electric; you'll have to wait an agonizing 3.2 seconds to get up to 100 km/h (62 mph). But keep the boot planted for a further 5.8 seconds and you'll have rocketed past double that speed, and should you find a road long and straight enough and sufficient twinkle in your eye, you can wind it right out to 325 km/h (202 mph).

The GT Black Series in matchbox car view
The GT Black Series in matchbox car view

Yes, the engine lurks beneath an expansive front hood, but the 7-speed dual-clutch transmission sits between the rear wheels in a transaxle arrangement to distribute the weight a bit more like a mid-engined supercar.

In the name of shaving off tenths, the aeros on this thing are full and fruity. Behold the gigantic front grille, for starters, and an active double-decker rear spoiler that looks like you could sit your desktop computer on and lift it up and down. The front splitter is huge, and if you want it huger you can pull it out so far it's no longer street legal in the name of bulk downforce.

Active rear spoiler for big downforce
Active rear spoiler for big downforce

There are whopping big scoops in the hood. The underbody is almost entirely paneled. There are wide-set fancy carbon side skirts, flicks and fins. There are six gill slits down each side, and that's one more than you get on most actual sharks. Painted up in an almost liquid, highly reflective silver, it looks as mean as it's sure to go.

There's plenty of carbon in the bodywork, even some of the bits that don't look like carbon, but the chassis is aluminum. There's coil-over suspension at all four legs, with adjustable spring preload and race-bred active damping that prides itself on being able to distinguish a flat, smooth track from a dodgy, bumpy one. Perhaps by the bumps? I'm no rocket surgeon but that's how I'd do it.

Electronics-wise, you get yourself a drift-friendly traction control system with variable levels of side slip. The interior is all about Nappa leather, orange stitching, racing seats, carbon accents and a conspicuously large rollover bar tempting you to flip the thing.

You bet there's giant rollover protection
You bet there's giant rollover protection

The GT Black Series is quite an assault on the senses, and clearly destined for an impressive Nordschleife lap, which we'll surely be made aware of in the fullness of time. Sadly, the doors open sideways like some sort of commoner's conveyance, and we're sorry to say its Instagram clout may never recover from this unforgivable oversight. No influencer worth their selfie stick is going to drape themselves over this thing if there's a butterfly-door McLaren two parks over. Or hell, even one of the gullwings Mercedes itself made famous. Sideways doors indeed.

Check out a video below, or flick through some truly drooly photos in the gallery.

Made in Affalterbach. The new Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series.

Source: Mercedes-AMG

