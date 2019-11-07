Mopar releases 4th-gen Dodge Challenger Drag Pak at SEMA

Mopar and Dodge/SRT have been building race-ready, NHRA/NMCA-approved drag racers for quite a while. At the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show in Vegas, Mopar has unveiled the fourth generation of the Drag Pak. And it’s sonic awesomeness.

There will be 50 units of the Mopar Dodge Challenger SRT Drag Pak made, all track-only and all aimed towards grassroots drag racers in sportsman classes. The vehicle is designed to meet National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) and National Muscle Car Association (NMCA) requirements. In addition to the 50 units, modular kits from the Drag Pak will be available to add onto existing race cars in the Mopar/Dodge line.

The show car at SEMA features paint and graphics reminiscent of the 1970s, but with a more modern feel to their red-white-and-blue scheme. The Mopar logo is in blue, the Drag Pak in red, with a red band wrapping around the rear of the car to connect those badges. A blue stripe on a white background runs fore-to-aft on the car as well. Red tracers are also seen.

The 2020 Mopar Dodge Challenger Drag Pak is powered by the supercharged 354-cubic-inch HEMI V-8 engine Mopar

The Challenger SRT Drag Pak begins with a Dodge Challenger unibody fitted with a roll cage to meet drag racing specifications. The roll cage is fitted into the bodywork. Mopar then takes over construction of the car.

New this year is a rear axle assembly that uses adjustable coilover shocks, a four-link suspension with wishbone, and an integrated anti-roll bar. Wheelie bars and a parachute are standard, and are integrated into the chassis. An engine crossmember is added up front to improve weight distribution and lower the car’s center of gravity. Bilstein double-adjustable struts are also added to the front suspension.

The engine is a 354-cubic-inch HEMI V8, supercharged and fitted with a T400 three-speed transmission with a Kwik-Shift manual. There's also a lightweight driveshaft, front and rear racing brakes, Racetech seating, Racepak Smartwire programmable power distribution center, and a new Drag Pak light wheel and tire package.

The 2020 Mopar Dodge Challenger Drag Pak is certified for NHRA and NMCA competition Mopar

The hood of the Drag Pak, if it looks familiar, is from the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat model, using the intake and heat extractors to maximize performance and decrease lift. Front and rear fascias are also from the Hellcat.

In the video below, Mike Rossey of Mopar shows the car’s technologies, and the Drag Pak is shown taking runs at a drag strip – engine roar and exhaust bellow included.

Mopar Dodge Challenger Drag Pak Feature Rundown

Source: Mopar