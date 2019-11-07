© 2019 New Atlas
Mopar releases 4th-gen Dodge Challenger Drag Pak at SEMA

By Aaron Turpen
November 07, 2019
Introduction of the 2020 Mopar Dodge Challenger Drag Pak marks the fourth generation of the modern-day drag race package car
The 4th-generation Mopar Dodge Challenger Drag Pak roared to life before a packed house at the 2019 SEMA Show
The 2020 Mopar Dodge Challenger Drag Pak is certified for NHRA and NMCA competition
Production of the 2020 Mopar Dodge Challenger Drag Pak is limited to 50 serialized units
The 2020 Mopar Dodge Challenger Drag Pak, unveiled at the 2019 SEMA Show, delivers sportsman racers a new, turnkey package loaded with suspension and chassis upgrades and is certified for NHRA and NMCA competition. Production is limited to 50 serialized units.
Both the integrated parachute and wheelie bar are standard equipment on the Drag Pak
Fourth-generation Challenger Drag Pak builds on lessons learned from current Drag Pak which claimed NHRA and NMCA world championships in 2018
Body-integrated SFI-specification welded rollcage is certified for ETs as low as 7.50 seconds
Introduction of the 2020 Mopar Dodge Challenger Drag Pak marks the fourth generation of the modern-day drag race package car
“Mopar and Dodge//SRT collaborated to make this factory production-based Challenger Drag Pak not only a forced to be reckoned with at the strip but also an instant collectable for Mopar enthusiasts,” said Mark Bosanac, Head of Mopar Service, Parts & Customer Care, FCA - North America
“Our legacy has been won at the track by the women and men who pour all they have into being the best," said Mark Bosanac, Head of Mopar Service, Parts & Customer Care, FCA - North America
The red, white, and blue livery on the Mopar Dodge Challenger Drag Pak is both nostalgic and modern
“We want this to look so cool that when the customer buys a Challenger Drag Pak he or she wants to run these graphics because they are so iconic and stand out,” says Mark Trostle, Head of Performance, Passenger Car and Utility Vehicle Design for FCA – North America
A wide blue stripe, with red tracers on each side, runs from the edge of the front fascia, over the roof and through to the rear edge of the decklid
New for the fourth-generation Mopar Dodge Challenger Drag Pak, the Strange rear axle assembly uses adjustable coilover shocks, four-link suspension with wishbone and an anti-roll bar
Mopar and Dodge/SRT have been building race-ready, NHRA/NMCA-approved drag racers for quite a while. At the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show in Vegas, Mopar has unveiled the fourth generation of the Drag Pak. And it’s sonic awesomeness.

There will be 50 units of the Mopar Dodge Challenger SRT Drag Pak made, all track-only and all aimed towards grassroots drag racers in sportsman classes. The vehicle is designed to meet National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) and National Muscle Car Association (NMCA) requirements. In addition to the 50 units, modular kits from the Drag Pak will be available to add onto existing race cars in the Mopar/Dodge line.

The show car at SEMA features paint and graphics reminiscent of the 1970s, but with a more modern feel to their red-white-and-blue scheme. The Mopar logo is in blue, the Drag Pak in red, with a red band wrapping around the rear of the car to connect those badges. A blue stripe on a white background runs fore-to-aft on the car as well. Red tracers are also seen.

The Challenger SRT Drag Pak begins with a Dodge Challenger unibody fitted with a roll cage to meet drag racing specifications. The roll cage is fitted into the bodywork. Mopar then takes over construction of the car.

New this year is a rear axle assembly that uses adjustable coilover shocks, a four-link suspension with wishbone, and an integrated anti-roll bar. Wheelie bars and a parachute are standard, and are integrated into the chassis. An engine crossmember is added up front to improve weight distribution and lower the car’s center of gravity. Bilstein double-adjustable struts are also added to the front suspension.

The engine is a 354-cubic-inch HEMI V8, supercharged and fitted with a T400 three-speed transmission with a Kwik-Shift manual. There's also a lightweight driveshaft, front and rear racing brakes, Racetech seating, Racepak Smartwire programmable power distribution center, and a new Drag Pak light wheel and tire package.

The hood of the Drag Pak, if it looks familiar, is from the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat model, using the intake and heat extractors to maximize performance and decrease lift. Front and rear fascias are also from the Hellcat.

In the video below, Mike Rossey of Mopar shows the car’s technologies, and the Drag Pak is shown taking runs at a drag strip – engine roar and exhaust bellow included.

Mopar Dodge Challenger Drag Pak Feature Rundown

