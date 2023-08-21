© 2023 New Atlas
Automotive

Movement at the very pinnacle of automotive collectibles

By Mike Hanlon
August 21, 2023
Movement at the very pinnacle of automotive collectibles
In terms of both exquisite beauty and mind-bending performance, the 1967 Ferrari 412P Berlinetta Fantuzzi scores near the absolute maximum. As the auction report successfully argues, it just could be the most beautiful competition car of all time. On 18 August 2023, the 412P became just the fifth car in history to sell for more than $30 million at auction when it fetched $30,255,000 at Bonhams' Quail Lodge Sale
In terms of both exquisite beauty and mind-bending performance, the 1967 Ferrari 412P Berlinetta Fantuzzi scores near the absolute maximum. As the auction report successfully argues, it just could be the most beautiful competition car of all time. On 18 August 2023, the 412P became just the fifth car in history to sell for more than $30 million at auction when it fetched $30,255,000 at Bonhams' Quail Lodge Sale
View 11 Images
In terms of both exquisite beauty and mind-bending performance, the 1967 Ferrari 412P Berlinetta Fantuzzi scores near the absolute maximum. As the auction report successfully argues, it just could be the most beautiful competition car of all time. On 18 August 2023, the 412P became just the fifth car in history to sell for more than $30 million at auction when it fetched $30,255,000 at Bonhams' Quail Lodge Sale
1/11
In terms of both exquisite beauty and mind-bending performance, the 1967 Ferrari 412P Berlinetta Fantuzzi scores near the absolute maximum. As the auction report successfully argues, it just could be the most beautiful competition car of all time. On 18 August 2023, the 412P became just the fifth car in history to sell for more than $30 million at auction when it fetched $30,255,000 at Bonhams' Quail Lodge Sale
Bonhams' Group Motoring Director and auctioneer Rupert Banner admirably performed the delicate task of concluding a $30 million sale with a recalcitrant bidder
2/11
Bonhams' Group Motoring Director and auctioneer Rupert Banner admirably performed the delicate task of concluding a $30 million sale with a recalcitrant bidder
During Ferrari's Sports-Prototype Racing golden period, this car ran at the pointy end of every major race it contended. Once retired, it was made road legal and registered accordingly, becoming one of the world's fastest and best looking road cars.
3/11
During Ferrari's Sports-Prototype Racing golden period, this car ran at the pointy end of every major race it contended. Once retired, it was made road legal and registered accordingly, becoming one of the world's fastest and best looking road cars.
The subject of a forensic nine year restoration, the 412P was shown at The Quail in 2015 and the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance in 2019, where it received the 'ArtCenter College of Design Award'.
4/11
The subject of a forensic nine year restoration, the 412P was shown at The Quail in 2015 and the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance in 2019, where it received the 'ArtCenter College of Design Award'.
From interior of the 412 P was state-of-the-art at the very height of the 1960s Ford/Ferrari wars.
5/11
From interior of the 412 P was state-of-the-art at the very height of the 1960s Ford/Ferrari wars.
A look under the cowling shows the enormity of the DOHC V12 engine which is still detailed by Ferrari on its web site. The two-valve per cylinder 4-litre powerplant was carried over from the previous year's prototype Scuderia Ferrari, but with six massive 40DCN/15 Weber carburettors in place of the injection system. The end result was 420bhp at 8,000rpm, driving through the 5-Speed Ferrari transmission.
6/11
A look under the cowling shows the enormity of the DOHC V12 engine which is still detailed by Ferrari on its web site. The two-valve per cylinder 4-litre powerplant was carried over from the previous year's prototype Scuderia Ferrari, but with six massive 40DCN/15 Weber carburettors in place of the injection system. The end result was 420bhp at 8,000rpm, driving through the 5-Speed Ferrari transmission.
Weighing just 835kg, with 420 horsepower, the aerodynamics of an arrow and a miniscule frontal area, it is small wonder that the 412 P could top 300 km/h in 1967. Ferrari estimates its top speed at 310 km/h.
7/11
Weighing just 835kg, with 420 horsepower, the aerodynamics of an arrow and a miniscule frontal area, it is small wonder that the 412 P could top 300 km/h in 1967. Ferrari estimates its top speed at 310 km/h.
Weighing just 835kg, with 420 horsepower, the aerodynamics of an arrow and a miniscule frontal area, it is small wonder that the 412 P could top 300 km/h in 1967. Ferrari estimates its top speed at 310 km/h.
8/11
Weighing just 835kg, with 420 horsepower, the aerodynamics of an arrow and a miniscule frontal area, it is small wonder that the 412 P could top 300 km/h in 1967. Ferrari estimates its top speed at 310 km/h.
Weighing just 835kg, with 420 horsepower, the aerodynamics of an arrow and a miniscule frontal area, it is small wonder that the 412 P could top 300 km/h in 1967. Ferrari estimates its top speed at 310 km/h.
9/11
Weighing just 835kg, with 420 horsepower, the aerodynamics of an arrow and a miniscule frontal area, it is small wonder that the 412 P could top 300 km/h in 1967. Ferrari estimates its top speed at 310 km/h.
Weighing just 835kg, with 420 horsepower, the aerodynamics of an arrow and a miniscule frontal area, it is small wonder that the 412 P could top 300 km/h in 1967. Ferrari estimates its top speed at 310 km/h.
10/11
Weighing just 835kg, with 420 horsepower, the aerodynamics of an arrow and a miniscule frontal area, it is small wonder that the 412 P could top 300 km/h in 1967. Ferrari estimates its top speed at 310 km/h.
The Ferrari 412P's last competitive outing was at Hockenheim (Germany) in July 1969, and before the end of that year it had been sold to Chris Cord, the grandson of E.L. Cord of Auburn/Cord/Duesenberg fame, and registered for road use in Pennsylvania, USA. Over the subsequent five decades, it has often been used as a road car as it has been passed between elite collectors.
11/11
The Ferrari 412P's last competitive outing was at Hockenheim (Germany) in July 1969, and before the end of that year it had been sold to Chris Cord, the grandson of E.L. Cord of Auburn/Cord/Duesenberg fame, and registered for road use in Pennsylvania, USA. Over the subsequent five decades, it has often been used as a road car as it has been passed between elite collectors.
View gallery - 11 images

Prior to last Friday, just four cars had ever sold for more than USD $30 million at auction – now there’s a fifth, and it comes as no surprise that the Ferrari 412 P that fetched $30,255,000 was sold from the collection of film and car maker James Glickenhaus. Glickenhaus’ appreciation of visual aesthetics made the car a natural fit for the proprietor of a company that transforms race cars into road cars.

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus builds elite road-legal race cars for both on- and off-road environments and after Glickenhaus’ 18 years of personal ownership of this Rubenesque (automotive) renaissance beauty it was probably time to transfer custodianship.

During Ferrari's Sports-Prototype Racing golden period, this car ran at the pointy end of every major race it contended. Once retired, it was made road legal and registered accordingly, becoming one of the world's fastest and best looking road cars.
During Ferrari's Sports-Prototype Racing golden period, this car ran at the pointy end of every major race it contended. Once retired, it was made road legal and registered accordingly, becoming one of the world's fastest and best looking road cars.

The car really is an artifact of the automotive renaissance that resulted from the Ford-Ferrari wars. It played an integral part in winning the 1967 World Sportscar Championship for Ferrari with the four championship points it scored for its third place in the 1967 1000kms of Spa making all the difference – Ferrari ultimately won the championship by two points from Porsche.

A look under the cowling shows the enormity of the DOHC V12 engine which is still detailed by Ferrari on its web site. The two-valve per cylinder 4-litre powerplant was carried over from the previous year's prototype Scuderia Ferrari, but with six massive 40DCN/15 Weber carburettors in place of the injection system. The end result was 420bhp at 8,000rpm, driving through the 5-Speed Ferrari transmission.
A look under the cowling shows the enormity of the DOHC V12 engine which is still detailed by Ferrari on its web site. The two-valve per cylinder 4-litre powerplant was carried over from the previous year's prototype Scuderia Ferrari, but with six massive 40DCN/15 Weber carburettors in place of the injection system. The end result was 420bhp at 8,000rpm, driving through the 5-Speed Ferrari transmission.

The Ferrari 412P's last competitive outing was at Hockenheim (Germany) in July 1969, and before the end of that year it had been sold to Chris Cord, the grandson of E.L. Cord of Auburn/Cord/Duesenberg fame, and registered for road use in Pennsylvania, USA. Over the subsequent five decades, it has often been used as a road car as it has been passed between elite collectors.

The Ferrari 412P's last competitive outing was at Hockenheim (Germany) in July 1969, and before the end of that year it had been sold to Chris Cord, the grandson of E.L. Cord of Auburn/Cord/Duesenberg fame, and registered for road use in Pennsylvania, USA. Over the subsequent five decades, it has often been used as a road car as it has been passed between elite collectors.
The Ferrari 412P's last competitive outing was at Hockenheim (Germany) in July 1969, and before the end of that year it had been sold to Chris Cord, the grandson of E.L. Cord of Auburn/Cord/Duesenberg fame, and registered for road use in Pennsylvania, USA. Over the subsequent five decades, it has often been used as a road car as it has been passed between elite collectors.

Barchetta has a complete competition history of the car, which includes wins at the 1968 Nuremberg 200km, Solituderennen and Swedish Grand Prix, and it also details known sale prices for the 412P which range from $9,976.70 in 1970 (there’s nothing quite as unappreciated as a race car that has just been deemed no longer competitive), to $3.5 million in 1995 and $5.0 million in 1997 … charting its remarkable journey into the appreciative and expert custodianship of Glickenhaus, and its remarkable $30,255,000 sale price last Friday.

Source: Bonhams

View gallery - 11 images

Tags

AutomotiveFerrariBonhams
No comments
Mike Hanlon
Mike Hanlon
As a photojournalist, Mike’s work has been published in a dozen languages across 20+ countries. He has edited or managed over 75 different print publications, each with a different target audience: sports, automotive, advertising, marketing, design, ad infinitum. Mike has been working in the internet for more than 25 years and was the veteran of five internet start-ups before founding New Atlas in 2002.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!