Townstar electric van can roll for up to 300 km per charge

Nissan has announced the European market launch of a fully-electric version of its Townstar city van, which could be a good fit for small businesses or package deliver companies looking to haul goods around emissions-restricted city streets.

The Townstar EV builds on the success of the company's e-NV200 light commercial vehicle, and is being manufactured at a Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance facility in Maubeuge, France, and built on the Common Module Family platform for C-segment vehicles, which Nissan said represented "a state-of-the-art automotive structure and technology architecture" when it was introduced a few years back.

The electric van comes with a 90-kW motor capable of 122 PS and 245 Nm (180 lb.ft). Its 45-kWh battery should be good for up to 300 km (186 miles) of per-charge WLTP range, and can be topped up with an 11- or 22-kW AC charger, or via DC fast-charge from 15% to 80% in 37 minutes.

The Townstar EV is reported to offer up to 300 km of per-charge WLTP range Nissan

Nissan says that among the tech available to the driver are ProPilot Assist for support in traffic and the company's quad-camera 360-degree vision system, along with such things as blind-spot warning, hands-free parking, active cruise control and intelligent emergency braking with cyclist/pedestrian detection. There's cooked-in navigation as well, and the setup is compatible with Apple Carplay and Android Auto too, for app-based entertainment and communication.

Notable comfort additions include heated seats and steering wheel, while a heat pump can route warmth from the battery into the cabin during colder weather.

The Townstar EV offers up to 800 kg (1,760 lb) payload capacity or 4.9 cubic meters (170+ cu ft), which should be enough to accommodate a couple of Euro pallets, and can be had with a towing capacity of 1,500 kg (3,300 lb).

The Townstar EV has a starting price of €26,300 (about US$26.6k).

Source: Nissan