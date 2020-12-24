© 2020 New Atlas
Nuro gets permit to start commercial self-driving deliveries in California

By Paul Ridden
December 24, 2020
The California DMV has issued a permit that will allow Nuro to start charging for its self-driving delivery services
The Nuro R2 autonomous delivery pod driving itself on Californian streets
The autonomous delivery fleet will initially comprise Prius self-driving vehicles, but Nuro will replace these with its R2 autonomous pod in the near future
Nuro has announced that it has acquired autonomous trucking startup Ike
Almost three years after revealing its autonomous delivery vehicle, robotics startup Nuro has been given the green light for commercial operations in California. Initially, service needs will be met by fully autonomous Prius vehicles, but the R2 delivery pods won't be far behind.

The deployment permit issued by the California Department of Motor Vehicles rubber stamps Nuro's autonomous vehicles to roll on public roads in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties, where the company has already been testing its self-driving vehicles – first with a support driver, then without.

The Nuro R2 autonomous delivery pod driving itself on Californian streets
The permit limits the service to designated areas in cities like East Palo Alto, Mountain View, Sunnyvale and Woodside, and they'll only be allowed on streets where the speed limit if 35 mph or under. And even then, the vehicles won't be able to exceed 25 mph (40 km/h).

More importantly for Nuro, it means that the company can now "charge a fee and receive compensation for its driverless delivery service." And a blog post by the firm's Chief Legal and Policy Officer, David Estrada, confirmed that news of the first deployment with an established partner will be announced soon.

Nuro has announced that it has acquired autonomous trucking startup Ike
It's been a busy week for Nuro so far, with autonomous trucking startup Ike announcing that it has recently been acquired by the self-driving company it once shared and office with.

"After years of hard work to fulfill the promise of automated vehicles, we expect 2021 to be an important moment for Nuro and for the world," reads Ike's press statement. "We are thrilled to start this next chapter of Ike’s journey and help deliver on a shared mission, together."

Sources: Nuro, Ike

