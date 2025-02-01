© 2025 New Atlas
Little Polaris Slingshot 3-wheeler gets big changes for 2025

By Aaron Turpen
February 01, 2025
The 2025 Polaris Slingshot R is one of four models getting extensive updates for the new model year
Most of the changes to the 2025 Slingshot are cosmetic, but a few powertrain and chassis upgrades have been made as well
Subtle changes around the headlight bezels, brake intake, etc. come to the 2025 S
The 2025 Slingshot R's upper intake is more accentuated, thanks to changes to the lower portions of the hood and grille
Optional accessories for the Slingshot include this soft cover and windowed bar system
Bigger, more robust speakers in the newest Rockford Fosgate audio upgrade for the 2025 Slingshot are shown here
Eight-inch panel speakers in the 2025 Polaris Slingshot aim to combat road
Eight-inch panel speakers in the 2025 Polaris Slingshot aim to combat road noise
After a decade on the market, the three-wheeled, open-air, two-seat Polaris Slingshot is getting some significant changes. The focus is largely on its Batmobile-esque looks, along with its high-revving powertrain and suspension tuning.

Each of the four models of the 2025 Polaris Slingshot will have design changes.

These begin with a slightly softened front end and some changes to components such as headlight bezels. The entry-point S model is where these features will be noticed the most, as the other models largely cover them with added graphics and paint options. Changes to those other models include lower accent lights on the SLR model and a new lower splitter on the top-end R model.

All Slingshot models will see powertrain changes that increase horsepower slightly and broaden the torque curve to deliver better acceleration. The AutoDrive transmission has been retuned to accept these changes and to smooth out the ride. This is a good thing, as clunky shifts were one of our complaints when reviewing the Slingshot in previous model years.

Suspension tuning on the 2025 Slingshot has been tweaked to improve handling and add confidence. This upgrade adds an inch (2.5 cm) of ground clearance on all but the R model, giving more maneuverability and clearance for everyday driving.

The audio options for the new Slingshot now include larger eight-inch speakers in the left and right interior panels. These are designed to counteract road and vehicle noise by adding more volume and bass. This new Rockford Fosgate Stage 2 Max Audio Package is now also available as an upgrade on 2021 and newer Polaris Slingshot vehicles

A new keyfob, gas cap tether, and security improvements are among the other changes included in this year's model.

Starting price for the 2025 Polaris Slingshot is US$24,999 plus delivery. Both manual and automatic transmissions are available.

Source: Polaris

