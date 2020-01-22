EV charging technologies to be tested across Europe

Renault and partners have announced the launch of the INCIT-EV project, where innovative electric vehicle charging technologies will be installed and evaluated in various locations throughout Europe.

Groupe Renault says it responded to a European Commission call for new ideas by forming a 33-member consortium to test EV charging innovations. Originally announced last year, and now officially launched, the INCIT-EV project kicks off this month and will run until December 2023, and will be split into two parts.

Phase 1 will gather data on user needs and requirements, and then assess electric vehicle charging technologies and infrastructure integration. From mid-2022, Phase 2 will roll out seven tech demonstrators to sites across Europe.

Paris, France, will play host to a dynamic induction charging system for the urban environment, while Versailles will get a similar system positioned at the outskirts and beyond; high voltage chargers will be installed on the outskirts of Tallinn, Estonia; bi-directional smart charging is to be available in Amsterdam and Utrecht, the Netherlands; car-sharing electric vehicles will be treated to a charging hub in a carpark on the periphery of Turin, Italy; and Zaragoza, Spain, is to gain bi-directional charging (which is capable of topping up two-wheeled as well as four-wheeled vehicles) and dynamic charging in taxi lanes at the airport and central station.

The idea of the project is to drive electric mobility solutions beyond early adopters and into the hands of regular drivers by conducting user-based experiments that help build a new charging ecosystem and further develop charging technologies. INCIT-EV has received funding from the EU's Horizon 2020 program, and the consortium includes universities, municipalities, start-ups small-and-medium-sized enterprises.

"As Europe's pioneering electric vehicle company, Groupe Renault is known for being an innovative company that cares about customers," said Renault's Xavier Serrier. "The INCIT-EV project we launched is a large demonstration of user-centric urban and long-range charging solutions to boost an engaging deployment of electric vehicles in Europe."

Source: Groupe Renault