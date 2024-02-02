Renault's latest electric panel van drives for 460 km per charge

Back in November last year, Renault announced that its Master commercial van family had moved into its fourth generation – which included an electric variant called the E-Tech. Now the company has confirmed per-charge range figures.

The Master multi-energy-platform commercial van has undergone a complete redesign, according to Renault, for improved efficiency – including a shorter hood, a windshield in a more forward position and tilted, streamlined air intake ducts on the bumper and roofline slope, redesigned exterior mirrors and a narrower rear area.

The E-tech model is being made available in two variants – one with a 96-kW motor and 30-kWh battery and the other with a 105-kW motor and 87-kWh battery. Either way, drivers can look forward to 300 Nm (221 lb.ft) of torque. Renault initially promised the higher-spec flavor would offer a range of more than 410 km per charge, but that figure has now been confirmed as 460 km (285.8 miles) on the WLTP cycle.

The Renault Master E-Tech electric commercial van was reportedly designed in a wind tunnel to enhance aerodynamics Paul Mc Lean/Prodigious

Payload capacity is 1,625 kg (over 3,580 lb) and it can tow up to 2.5 tonnes, with Renault noting that "its consumption remains reasonable, at 21 kWh/100 km (WLPT) with the 87-kWh battery." DC fast-charging at 130 kW is supported, with a 30-minute top-up adding 252 km to the range tally, or a 22-kW AC home charger can bump the battery from 10% to full in under four hours.

In addition to vehicle-to-grid capabilities, the E-Tech also sports vehicle-to-load power outlets for plugging in electric power tools, computers and so on, along with the capacity to power custom installations such as refrigerated compartments, aircon systems or machinery direct from the battery.

Inside, the driver is faced with a S-shaped dash with a 10-inch touchscreen to the side, plus an adjustable steering wheel trickled in from the company's passenger vehicles. Aiming to provide "an office on wheels" environment, Renault has included a middle seat that can fold down to become a desk with a base that's home to USB ports and a slot to stow a laptop between uses.

"We stopped at nothing to make sure the New Renault Master doubles up as a proper, practical, comfortable and, especially, ultra-high-quality workstation," said Renault's Louis Morasse.

The Master E-Tech electric van is based on a multi-energy platform designed to also meet the build needs of its diesel and hydrogen fuel variants Paul Mc Lean/Prodigious

The company's engineers have cooked in 20 driver-assists systems, the OpenR multimedia platform comes with Google Maps onboard for route planning, and services from Mobilize are also available (including fleet tools). There's Google Assistant too, wired/wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and a companion app that can be used to preheat the cabin, show remaining battery range, and indicate the location of nearby charging infrastructure.

The Renault Master will be available from the European spring in the E-tech model outlined here, as well as combustion engine and hydrogen versions – all based on the same platform, and coming in a choice of seven base colors "and over 300 special hues."

Source: Renault