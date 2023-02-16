Review: 2023 Cadillac Escalade V – Ridiculously American

The Escalade V is a muscle car with an SUV body. It makes loud noises from its pipes, it drives fast, and it is stylistically and physically humongous. Even if none of that appeals to you, we'd argue you should try one anyway – if you can afford one, that is.



At a Glance

Supercharged V model pushes the 6.2L V8 to extremes.

Performance-tuned and oriented suspension and brakes.

Extremely luxurious interior with a good mix of materials and design.

Not a low-cost machine to buy or own.

Gigglingly fun to drive on the daily.

Cadillac introduced the current-generation Escalade in 2021 and we sang its praises for its interior roominess, comfort, and luxury. The Escalade is a truck at heart, however, which makes some of its aspects (climb-in height, handling characteristics, and such) less than ideal for some buyers. Add in the air ride that can lower it down for easier entry and the premium technology experience Cadillac added for this new generation, though, and there’s a compelling argument for this SUV.

The 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V’s supercharged 6.2L V-8 engine outputs 680 horsepower Cadillac

The Escalade V model entered the market for 2023, adding a performance-grade offering to this already not-very-slow Cadillac. The Escalade comes standard with a 6.2-liter V8 that produces 420 horsepower (313 kW) and 460 lb-ft (623.7 Nm) of torque. The Escalade V pushes that engine up with a supercharger to boost output to a near-ridiculous 682 hp (508.5 kW) and 653 lb-ft (885.3 Nm). It uses a specialized all-wheel drive system to put all of that muscle to the tarmac, balancing power output in a rear bias. Towing is rated at 7,000 lb (3,175 kg) for the V model.

Furniture-wise, the 2023 Cadillac Escalade V is outfitted almost identically to the top-end Escalade Premium Luxury Platinum. What you lose in long, descriptive name suffixes you gain in power, performance-tuned suspension, Brembo high-performance braking, and added drive modes for more fun.

The sheer bulk of the Escalade is beyond description (but I’ll try anyway). It stands 77 inches (195.6 cm) high, is 212 inches (538.5 cm) long, and 81 inches (205.7 cm) wide. The cargo space in the back is 25.5 cubic feet (722 L) with the third row deployed and 109.1 cubic feet (3,089.4 L) with seats down. That’s comparable to some New York City apartments. Seating accommodates up to eight, though the V model comes with second-row captain’s chairs, reducing the passenger capacity to seven.

Interior surfaces and materials in the Cadillac Escalade are all top shelf to fit with a well-done, ergonomic design. The V model includes a leather-wrapped instrument panel, console, and upper door panels to go with the leather seating. Technology is also very well done, with a 36-speaker AKG premium audio system working behind the multiple touchscreens that run from left of the driver’s instruments all the way to the passenger’s side up front. Rear entertainment screens and wireless headphones are also standard.

A full suite of safety systems are included, as are advanced driver’s aids like Cadillac’s Super Cruise highway assist system. This hands-free driving system works well on most well-maintained highways and freeways, but gets more iffy on smaller roadways and country byways. So long as the stripes are clear and the cruise control can be set, the system will usually work well. It’s quick to re-engage the driver when needed and the system monitors the driver’s attention while it’s being used, giving warnings when that appears to be waning. Glancing away from the road for a few seconds, for example, will start alert vibrations and chimes. Having used Super Cruise on several Cadillac models now, it’s become clear that this system is much safer to use than some other “self-driving” systems we could name. Cadillac neither overpromised nor underdelivered.

The 2023 Cadillac Escalade V offers 7,000 pounds of towing and huge amounts of cargo space Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

The Escalade V is a powerful, fun machine to drive. It’s ridiculous on paper, but greatly enjoyable in person and definitely surprised with its capabilities. Most performance attempts should net 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) sprints in under five seconds on public roads and about 4.5 seconds in professional hands on the track. The big Caddy is also surprisingly nimble for its bulk, handling better than its mass would indicate. The adaptive air suspension and performance chassis have a lot to do with that.

The 2023 Cadillac Escalade V has a starting price of about US$151,000.

