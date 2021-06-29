© 2021 New Atlas
Automotive

New battery gives Sono Motors' PV-paneled car a range boost

By Nick Lavars
June 28, 2021
New battery gives Sono Motors'...
The Sono Motors Sion on the move
The Sono Motors Sion on the move
View 3 Images
Exploded view of the new Sono Motors EV battery
1/3
Exploded view of the new Sono Motors EV battery
Sono Motors has introduced a more powerful battery for its Sion solar-powered car
2/3
Sono Motors has introduced a more powerful battery for its Sion solar-powered car
The Sono Motors Sion on the move
3/3
The Sono Motors Sion on the move
View gallery - 3 images

German startup Sono Motors has introduced new battery technology for its forthcoming Sion electric vehicle that promises to not only power the vehicle across longer trips but allow higher charging rates in between. The battery design also does away with expensive metals in favor of greener components, while adding 50 km (31 miles) of range.

Sono Motors first put its Sion electric vehicle up for pre-order in 2017, and following a big crowdfunding campaign in 2019, finally introduced a pre-production prototype at CES earlier this year.

The car features integrated solar cells across the hood, roof, doors and rear, which top up the onboard battery with the Sun's energy whenever possible. The electric drive offers 150-kW peak power and 75 Nm (129 lb-ft) of torque, while top speed is listed as 140 km/h (87 mph).

The solar cells still expected to add a peak of 245 km (152 miles) of range per week in optimal conditions, but these will now feed energy into a newly designed 54-kWh lithium-iron phosphate battery, which, along with nickel and manganese, eschews cobalt, a traditional and troublesome battery component.

Exploded view of the new Sono Motors EV battery
Exploded view of the new Sono Motors EV battery

According to the company, this increases the range from 255 km (158 miles) to 305 km (190 miles), and also boosts the charging rate from 50 kW to 75 kW. Sono Motors says the battery will also remain safe and functional across 3,000 cycles, or enough to travel 900,000 km (560,00 miles).

“The growing EV market is generating enormous demand for longer-lasting, more sustainable batteries," says Markus Volmer, Chief Technology Officer at Sono Motors. "This enhanced battery enables Sion drivers to extend the time between charges, whilst reducing the charging time itself. This effectively optimizes the Sion to deliver easy and affordable sustainable mobility for everyone.”

Sono Motors says it has now received more than 13,000 down payments for the Sion, which carries a full purchase price of €25,500 (about US$30,000). Production was originally planned to start next year, though that timeline is now unclear due to issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Source: Sono Motors

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

AutomotiveSolar PowerElectric VehiclesSustainabilityBatteryPhotovoltaic
No comments
Nick Lavars
Nick Lavars
Nick has been writing and editing at New Atlas for over six years, where he has covered everything from distant space probes to self-driving cars to oddball animal science. He previously spent time at The Conversation, Mashable and The Santiago Times, earning a Masters degree in communications from Melbourne’s RMIT University along the way.

Popular Stories

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!