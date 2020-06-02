Toyota unleashes new Corolla Hatchback Special Edition

The production run of the new 2021 Toyota Corolla will include 1,500 hatchbacks made with custom body kits and other enhancements, sold as the 2021 Corolla Hatchback Special Edition. These limited-run cars will have an exclusive Supersonic Red paint and body additions inspired by Southern California mod shops.

Based on the SE CVT model of the standard Corolla, the 2021 Corolla Hatchback Special Edition adds the red paint plus black-painted 18-inch wheels and a body kit. That kit changes the front to include a front splitter, plus it puts on side skirts and adds a black rear spoiler on the roof of the hatchback. A rear bumper garnish adds an aggressive exhaust appearance, while a unique Special Edition badge adorns the hatch.

The Corolla Hatchback’s added Special Edition packaging is meant to bring out a curvy, muscular appeal to the car’s design. Toyota is also hinting that this could be just one of several hatchbacks, stating that "the 2021 Hatchback Special Edition foreshadows even more excitement still to come in the hatchback segment."

It matches the standard Corolla Hatchback model in its emphasis on safety. Standard equipment on the Corolla includes a pre-collision system with vehicle and pedestrian detection (including bicycles in the daytime). Radar cruise control, lane departure alert with steering assist, automatic high-beam headlamps, and road sign assist are also standard in the new Corolla. The Hatchback model additionally has an Enhanced Cargo Space option that lowers the cargo floor to add 6 cubic feet (170 liters) of space. This is possible by swapping the spare tire with a tire inflation kit.

The Special Edition joins the returning SE Nightshade Edition that debuted last year. The Nightshade Edition adds blackout features to the Corolla hatch with three special color choices, along with darkened badges and wheels. Also like that edition, the Hatchback Special Edition does not get any performance upgrades to go with its changed bodywork.

Pricing has yet to be released, but Toyota says that this Corolla Hatchback Special Edition will enter showrooms in late Q3 of 2020.

Source: Toyota