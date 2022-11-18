© 2022 New Atlas
Toyota unveils new Prius models and they are ... cool?

By Aaron Turpen
November 18, 2022
Built on a second-generation of the TNGA platform, the fifth-generation Prius becomes nice to look at
More power delivery and better handling, says Toyota, comes without sacrifice in efficiency for the new Prius models
The new-generation Prius will be offered in hybrid-electric and plug-in hybrid electric models
Increased luggage capacity in the cargo space of the new Toyota Prius comes thanks to better battery placement
Coming with the tagline "Just in time for the 21st century," the Prius was first launched in 1997 as the world's first mass-produced hybrid car
Meaning "to go before" in Latin, the Prius has led the expansion of HEVs over the 25 years since it was first launched
In redesigning the Toyota Prius, the development team decided to start from scratch and look at what the Prius needs to remain popular for the next 25 years
Following Japan, the new Prius will be launched in North America, Europe, and other countries around the world
Based on a desire to renew the Prius itself and communicate the appeal of hybrid cars to an even wider audience, the Hybrid Reborn concept was created
The "island architecture" concept achieves a low-stress, spacious interior
The interior of the Prius comes with black tones throughout and coordinated instrument panel and seat stitching finishes
The underpinnings of the new plug-in hybrid version of the Prius changes battery location and increases engine size to 2.0 liters
The parallel hybrid model features a more balanced design and will be offered with both 1.8L and 2.0L engine options
The new framing for the next-generation Prius features more rigidity, better weight distribution, and accommodation for wider track tires
New MacPherson strut designs, like this prototype for the new Prius, change stability dynamics for the car
Like the struts in front, the rear double wishbone suspension (prototype here) adds stability and improved handling to the new Prius
An exterior plug option for adding climate control during charging or while parked will be offered with the new Prius
Built on a second-generation of the TNGA platform, the fifth-generation Prius becomes nice to look at
The Toyota Prius was introduced over 25 years ago and quickly became the synonym for "hybrid" – and often for ugly design as well. Now Toyota has unveiled the fifth generation of the car, and it's actually quite impressive.

The new design for the Prius retains aspects of the previous models, like the signature long and raked windscreen, rounded wagon-like hatchback style, and of course its hybrid powertrains. These have been hallmarks of the Prius models since its second generation.

Most notably, this new-generation Prius drops the "center gauge cluster" interior of earlier models and goes with a more conventional "at the wheel" model instead. This allows a larger, integrated screen, as has been seen in more recent Prius models, especially the Prius Prime.

New generations of the hybrid powertrains also debut in this new-gen Prius. The 2.0-liter and 1.8-liter four-cylinder engines are slightly more efficient than what was to offered before, and form the core of the new drivetrain.

The Series Parallel Hybrid System is the beginning of the Prius hybrid-electric offerings. Output for the 2.0L version is 1.6 times higher than previous at 144 193 PS (144 kW) and an E-Four system for all-wheel drive traction. That higher output does not result in lower fuel economy, however, with the Prius HEV expected to retain 57 mpg (4 l/100 km) combined.

Similarly, a 1.8L version of the HEV will also be on offer, with slightly less power output and potentially more efficiency. Toyota has not released those numbers yet.

The plug-in hybrid version of the new Prius will use the same 2.0-liter engine, an upgrade from the previous PHEV "Prime" models. This means more power output, but without losing the efficiency of the current Prime model (133 MPGe or 1.8 l/100 kme).

This new Prius plug-in model will have a 50% higher driving range when all-electric, an external plug option for keeping the car comfortable while charging, and more cargo space thanks to new battery placement under the seating instead of at the rear. Output is expected to be 223 PS (164 kW).

Most of the changes to the new Prius models are underneath the bodywork. A new generation of the TNGA platform has been developed, adding rigidity and a lower center of gravity thanks to the new battery placement. Larger-diameter tires and lower interior noise are also benefits of the new platform design.

The new Prius will launch in spring of 2023 in Japan, followed by other markets including North America and Europe later that year.

Source: Toyota

