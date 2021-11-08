Toyota shows off a pair of Proace-based campervans for weekend adventure

Toyota has taken the recent 2021 International Caravaning Show in Barcelona as a chance to show off a set of camper conversions cooked up with local outfitter Tinkervan. Based on the Proace minivan, the models are designed to double as capable motorhomes out in the wilderness and dependable workhorses for day-to-day use, with various fit outs available to suit a number of lifestyles in between.

The stand showing off Toyota's camper range is the Japanese automaker's first contribution to the International Caravaning Show, and showcases four models in all. The Proace Verso Camper is available in medium and long body lengths with either 1.5-liter or 2.0-liter diesel drivetrains, and the option of six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmissions.

Would-be owners can select from four configurations, but the version on show in Barcelona last month featured what's called the Nomad Plus Home finish, described as the most equipped of the lot. This includes swiveling seats, a 40-liter fridge, a removable kitchen sink and a pop-up roof, enabling it to sleep two up top in addition to two in the cabin below.

Toyota's Proace Camper features a pop-up roof for extra space inside Toyota

The Proace Verso Camper was flanked by the Proace City Mini Camper, also available in two body lengths but just the one configuration, called Outfun. Capable of carrying five passengers and sleeping two, the Proace Mini Camper OutFun packs swiveling seats, a pull-out table, modular bed, electric fridge and a 10-liter shower. There is also an awning and roof-top tent option available to free up cabin space if desired.

Alongside this pair of Proace Verso Campers, Toyota also wheeled out the Proace Verso Electric. Introduced earlier this year in Spain, the electrified minivan can be fitted out with a 75-kW lithium-ion battery for a range of up to 330 km (205 miles) and up to four configurations, enabling it to carry between five and nine passengers. Rounding out the automaker's exhibition was the 2021 Toyota Hilux Invincible, first introduced last year.

Toyota's stand at the 2021 International Caravaning Show in Barcelona Toyota

The camper range collaboration with Tinkervan is a part of Toyota Spain's "Se Adapta" program, through which it transforms some of its models for local release. As such, the Proace Verso Camper and Proace Mini Camper Outfun will be available through Toyota's network of dealers in Spain, with the former starting at €39,700 (US$45,900), and the latter at €27,500 (US$31,800).

Source: Toyota