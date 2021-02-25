US Postal Service previews next-gen mail truck with electric option

In what it hails as the most dramatic modernization of its fleet in three decades, the US Postal Service (USPS) has revealed the maker of its next-generation delivery truck, which will be built in both gasoline and electric powertrain variants. The new vehicles will carry a suite of modern features, and are expected to start servicing mail routes within a few years.

Today's announcement follows a multi-year competition to replace the USPS' aging Grumman Long Life Vehicles with a more modern, comfortable and safer fleet of delivery trucks. The US$482 million contract has been awarded to Oshkosh Defense, which will now finalize the design and then get to work manufacturing between 50,000 and 165,000 of the trucks over the coming decade.

While Oshkosh is still finalizing the design, we know the Next Generation Delivery Vehicle (NGDV), as it is called, will be kitted out with a reversing camera, 360-degree camera, frontal collision warning system, front and rear bumper sensors and blind spot warnings. There will also be air conditioning, a sliding cargo door, a walk-in cargo area and air bags.

Oshkosh will develop the vehicle to offer two powertrain options, one with a battery electric powertrain right out of the gate and one with a low-emission internal combustion engine, though USPS says the vehicle will be able to be retrofitted to remain in step with electric vehicle technology.

"As the American institution that binds our country together, the US Postal Service can have a bright and modern future if we make investments today that position us for excellence tomorrow,” says USPS Chief Executive Officer Louis DeJoy. “The NGDV program expands our capacity for handling more package volume and supports our carriers with cleaner and more efficient technologies, more amenities, and greater comfort and security as they deliver every day on behalf of the American people.”

The USPS, which is also testing self-driving delivery trucks, expects that the first of the trucks will appear on US mail routes in 2023.

Source: US Postal Service