Wayve to start autonomous car trials in London

By Paul Ridden
November 26, 2019
A fleet of self-driving Jaguar iPace electric cars are about to tackle central London's busy streets
The Wayve cars learn to drive by imitation and reinforcement learning
The Wayve cars learn to drive by imitation and reinforcement learning
The Wayve team has moved from Cambridge to London, and will shortly be starting a self-driving trial on the streets of the UK capital
The Wayve team has moved from Cambridge to London, and will shortly be starting a self-driving trial on the streets of the UK capital

A startup founded by two university students has announced that it's received a cash injection that will allow it to launch a pilot fleet of self-driving vehicles in central London.

Founded in 2017 by Dr. Alex Kendall and Dr. Amer Shah, then Ph.D students at the University of Cambridge, Wayve's modified self-driving Renault Twizy electric quad has already taught itself to drive from scratch in 20 minutes, and added a camera sensor and GPS into the mix to navigate around never-before-encountered urban environments.

Rather than relying on hand-coded rules, the Wayve system makes use of machine learning. By copying the driving behaviors of expert human drivers, while also noting when a safety driver needs to intervene, the system gains driving experience in much the same way as a human would when taking lessons.

The Wayve cars learn to drive by imitation and reinforcement learning
The Wayve cars learn to drive by imitation and reinforcement learning

Now the tech has been moved into a Jaguar iPace EV, with a fleet about to be rolled out onto the streets of London as part of a self-driving trial thanks to successful Series A funding. Investment of US$20 million has been secured from Eclipse Ventures, along with Balderton Capital, as well as existing investors Compound, Fly Ventures, Firstminute Capital and others.

"The average human learns to drive in just 50 hours with visual input primarily," said Suranga Chandratillake from Balderton Capital. "Once we have learned, we are capable at driving on roads around the world despite vastly differing traffic laws and cultural context. Wayve's self-driving technology is the closest to this human approach to learning. The great advantage of solving the problem this way is that it is robust in the face of a global opportunity."

Sources: Wayve, University of Cambridge

Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.
2 comments
paul314
Good luck to them and all the drivers around them. Especially the latter. Color me unimpressed by their "50 hours" line, which ignores the 50,000 or so hours that humans spend learning to navigate in non-car situations, the hundreds or thousands of hours they spend learning (implicitly, but that's supposedly what deep learning is all about) about automobile navigation from time as passengers -- and the hundreds or thousands of hours that separate the newly-licensed driver from someone you'd feel safe dropping into serious urban traffic or other "interesting" situations.
f8lee
Fun stuff - but the question remains,who gets sued if (when?) an accident occurs?
