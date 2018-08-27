Autonomous grocery-delivery service comes to CaliforniaView gallery - 3 images
It was less than two weeks ago that we heard about how driverless vehicle maker Nuro would soon begin trialling an autonomous grocery-delivery service in Arizona. Well, AutoX may have beaten it to the punch, with a pilot project that launched in California this Monday.
The service will initially be available to users located in geo-fenced areas throughout the city of San Jose. A rollout in other cities such as Mountain View and Palo Alto should follow later on.
Clients will start by using an app to place an order from partnering e-commerce company GrubMarket, which sources fresh produce from various local producers. At a dispatch center, the purchased items will be placed in the temperature-controlled trunk of a driverless car, which will proceed to autonomously make its way to the client's address.
The app will alert users when the car arrives, so they can head outside to remove their order from its trunk (which they unlock via the app). Additionally, the vehicle's passenger-side rear window will automatically roll down, presenting them with a shelf of extra items that they can purchase on the spot. A computer vision system will note which items are taken, and add them to the bill.
Instead of more costly LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) technology, the GPS-guided cars' artificial intelligence system will primarily be utilizing relatively inexpensive high-resolution cameras to "see" down the road, and to detect obstacles such as pedestrians and other vehicles.
There is currently no word on the cost of the service, or when actual deliveries will begin. It's demonstrated in the video below.
Source: AutoX
