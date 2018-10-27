Think "hard-sided caravan," and you might end up with images of poolside family vacations at motorhome resorts. But "Australian hard-sided caravan" tends to inspire very different visions - like battling off poisonous snakes and spiders on the Outback adventure of a lifetime, just hours before enjoying an air-conditioned family dinner prepared on a kitchen nicer than you'd find in many homes. The new Avida Rock is one of the latest such Australian caravans, and it's built to survive the harshest, driest slices of the Outback while showering the whole family in comfort and luxury.

