There are 58 still in active service and 18 in reserve out of 744 that were built, but the current shrunken fleet isn't due to attrition so much as to a series of strategic arms treaties with the Soviet Union and Russia that restrict the total number of bombers. That means that places like the AMARG boneyard are home to a lot B-52s that were perfectly flightworthy, but have been left to bake in the sun while technicians treated them like Christmas trees with wings that they could raid for spare parts.